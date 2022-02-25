Putin hosts Pakistan prime minister amid Russia’s Ukraine invasion



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Moscow, where the two leaders discussed “extensive” issues of “mutual interest”.

The Putin-Khan meeting took place at a time when Russian troops are fully invading Ukraine – and the United States and other countries around the world are taking action and planning to respond to the move.

According to Voice of America News, Pakistani officials say the Ukraine invasion was one of the items on the Putin-Khan agenda.

“The Prime Minister has expressed regret over the recent situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan hoped that diplomacy could avert a military confrontation,” Khan’s office said in a statement after the meeting, according to the VOA.

At the meeting, Khan stressed that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, the statement added.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Wednesday that he hoped Khan would oppose Putin’s move in Ukraine, VOA reported.

Other issues Putin and Khan will discuss include Islamophobia and the current situation in Afghanistan, which borders Pakistan, The Associated Press reports.

According to the VOA, Khan’s visit to Moscow was the first by a Pakistani prime minister in almost a quarter of a century.

Khan was also the first foreign leader to meet with Putin since the Russian leader claimed earlier this week that the independent states of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine and Russian troops had invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the report said.

According to photos posted on social media, the Pakistani leader’s visit to Moscow included laying a wreath at the tomb of an unknown soldier near the Kremlin. Russia had Father’s Day guards on Wednesday, the same as Russia’s Veterans Day in the United States.

Pakistan and Russia have been bitter rivals in the Cold War years as Pakistan allied itself with the United States, but in recent years Pakistan and Russia have been seen cooperating in military exercises and efforts to help Pakistan overcome its energy deficit, the report said.

Pakistan is also a major importer of wheat from Ukraine and maintains close economic and military ties with the country, the report added.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.