World

Putin humiliates spy chief on world stage: ‘Speak, speak, speak plainly!’

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Putin humiliates spy chief on world stage: ‘Speak, speak, speak plainly!’
Written by admin
Putin humiliates spy chief on world stage: ‘Speak, speak, speak plainly!’

Putin humiliates spy chief on world stage: ‘Speak, speak, speak plainly!’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked one of his top officials during a televised meeting on Monday, urging intelligence officials to “speak clearly.”

During a tense meeting on Ukraine, the Russian president became experimental with Sergei Narishkin, director of the foreign intelligence service. Putin was apparently annoyed by the vague statement of support for the declaration of independence of the two Ukrainian territories.

“On the advice of Nikolai Platonovich, we can give our Western partners, as it were, a last chance. Presenting them with their choice, in the shortest possible time, will force Kiev to choose peace and implement the Minsk agreements,” Narishin told the President. “In the worst case scenario, we must decide what we are discussing today.”

Russia-Ukraine: White House Announces Russian ‘Attack’, Says Sanctions Are Coming: Live Update

“What do you mean, ‘worst case scenario’? Are you advising us to start a discussion?” Putin asked. Or to recognize sovereignty?

When Narishkin stammered and tried to respond, Putin pushed him harder.

“Speak, speak, speak clearly!” Putin said.

“I support the proposal for the entry of Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics into the Russian Federation,” Narishkin replied calmly.

“We’re not talking about it,” Putin replied, shaking his head. “We are not discussing it. We are not talking about recognizing their freedom.”

“Yes,” Narishin finally replied. “I support their offer of independence.”

Russian The troops came to the east Ukraine Hours later Petni On Tuesday morning, European officials announced that they would recognize the independence of the two separatist regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures to the media at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on February 1, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures to the media at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on February 1, 2022.
(Pool via Yuri Kochetkov / AP)

READ Also  Police searching for woman who shouted anti-Semitic statements at children in Marine Park, Brooklyn

“Russian troops have entered Donbass,” said Joseph Borel, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, in Paris. “We consider Donbass to be part of Ukraine.”

Asked if Putin’s decision to order Russian troops into the region was tantamount to an aggression, Borrell said, “I would not say it is a completely offensive, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil.”

Stephen Soros of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Putin #humiliates #spy #chief #world #stage #Speak #speak #speak #plainly

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  WATCH LIVE: Super Bowl halftime performers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar face questions from media

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment