Putin humiliates spy chief on world stage: ‘Speak, speak, speak plainly!’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin mocked one of his top officials during a televised meeting on Monday, urging intelligence officials to “speak clearly.”

During a tense meeting on Ukraine, the Russian president became experimental with Sergei Narishkin, director of the foreign intelligence service. Putin was apparently annoyed by the vague statement of support for the declaration of independence of the two Ukrainian territories.

“On the advice of Nikolai Platonovich, we can give our Western partners, as it were, a last chance. Presenting them with their choice, in the shortest possible time, will force Kiev to choose peace and implement the Minsk agreements,” Narishin told the President. “In the worst case scenario, we must decide what we are discussing today.”

Russia-Ukraine: White House Announces Russian ‘Attack’, Says Sanctions Are Coming: Live Update

“What do you mean, ‘worst case scenario’? Are you advising us to start a discussion?” Putin asked. Or to recognize sovereignty?

When Narishkin stammered and tried to respond, Putin pushed him harder.

“Speak, speak, speak clearly!” Putin said.

“I support the proposal for the entry of Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics into the Russian Federation,” Narishkin replied calmly.

“We’re not talking about it,” Putin replied, shaking his head. “We are not discussing it. We are not talking about recognizing their freedom.”

“Yes,” Narishin finally replied. “I support their offer of independence.”

Russian The troops came to the east Ukraine Hours later Petni On Tuesday morning, European officials announced that they would recognize the independence of the two separatist regions.

“Russian troops have entered Donbass,” said Joseph Borel, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, in Paris. “We consider Donbass to be part of Ukraine.”

Asked if Putin’s decision to order Russian troops into the region was tantamount to an aggression, Borrell said, “I would not say it is a completely offensive, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil.”

Stephen Soros of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.