Putin, in new video, calls Russia’s core interests ‘non-negotiable’ but says it’s open to ‘honest dialogue’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed in a video speech on Wednesday that the country’s core interests were “negotiable” amid tensions with Ukraine and the United States and other Western nations.

But Putin added that Russia is “always open to direct and honest dialogue” and is willing to resolve “the most difficult issues” through diplomacy, according to the report.

Putin’s remarks came on Defender’s Day, the Russian equivalent of Veterans Day in the United States. Max Sedan, head of the Moscow bureau of Britain’s Financial Times.

The comments came as Putin – and what he could do next – became the focus of global attention as about 150,000 Russian troops were stationed near Russia’s border with Ukraine and the United States and the West announced sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow. Which they see as an unpleasant aggression against a sovereign nation.

“Russia’s interests, the security of our citizens, are negotiable for us,” Putin said in the video, according to Australian newspapers.

“Russia’s interests, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us.” – Russian President Vladimir Putin

Live Update: Russia-Ukraine Crisis

“Our country is open to direct and honest dialogue to seek a diplomatic solution to the most complex problems,” Putin was quoted as saying in an English translation of a video posted on Twitter by Britain’s Sky News. “But I will say again: Russia’s interests, the security of our citizens, are absolute. So we will continue to strengthen and develop our army and navy, increase their efficiency and provide them with the most advanced equipment.”

On Tuesday, President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, describing them as “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” following reports of Russian troops entering two isolated areas in eastern Ukraine.

In addition to the combined Russian troops, Biden said signs of a shift in medical equipment and blood supplies to Russia’s Ukraine border region indicate that Russia is planning more military action.

“You don’t need blood unless you plan to start a war,” Biden said.

The sanctions, if not lifted by Russia, would include the closure of the Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline project between Russia and Germany, Biden added.

On Tuesday night, Russia claimed that it had resumed diplomatic relations with the breakaway regions of Ukraine. Putin also told reporters that Russia wants Ukraine to abandon its plans to join NATO and remain a neutral country instead, the Australian reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japan and Australia announced their own plans for sanctions against Russia, the newspaper reported, citing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as referring to members of Russia’s Security Council as “thugs and bullies”.