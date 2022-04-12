Putin, in rare trip outside Moscow, says Ukraine invasion was ‘right decision’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that his country’s attack on Ukraine was the “right decision” during his first known visit outside Moscow since the bloody attacks began on February 24.

Putin made the remarks while visiting the Vostoknyi space base in the far east of Russia on the 61st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s first manned spaceflight, Yuri Gagarin.

“On the one hand, we are helping and protecting the people, and on the other, we are only taking steps to ensure Russia’s security,” Putin said Tuesday, reiterating a claim that Russia had used the attack to justify it. “It’s clear we had no choice. It was the right decision.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Putin added that the campaign’s “goals are absolutely clear and noble,” according to Reuters – although Russia’s military has repeatedly been accused of killing civilians and committing war crimes.

Russia’s leader has warned that his country will remain strong despite Western sanctions.

“Sanctions were complete, secession was complete but the Soviet Union was still the first in space,” Putin said.

“We do not want to be isolated,” Putin added. “It’s impossible to seriously isolate anyone in the modern world – especially a huge country like Russia.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accompanied Putin on the visit. The Associated Press reports that the visit was Putin’s first known visit outside Moscow since the start of the war.

“Why on earth are we so worried about these restrictions?” Lukashenko made the remarks on Tuesday, according to Reuters.