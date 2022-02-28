World

Putin is playing ‘poker’ with USA and European allies, trying to ‘bluff,’ expert says

According to one expert, Russian President Vladimir Putin is playing “poker” with the United States and other European allies during the war against Ukraine.

Retired CIA senior Clandestine Services officer Dan Hoffman told Gadget Clock Digital that Putin’s profile has changed dramatically in the past two weeks, arguing that Putin is no longer playing “chess”, he is “playing poker” with the killing of innocent civilians.

“From today, Vladimir Putin’s profile is not what we wrote two weeks ago or two years ago. And so if we thought of Vladimir Putin as a cold-blooded chess player, I frankly thought he was, and I thought he was a deal from us. Going to recover and never go to war against Ukraine because it would be extremely prohibitively expensive in the case of spilled blood, “Hoffman said. “But we’re not the guy we’re dealing with right now. So it’s almost like we’ve seen a transition from a chess player to a poker player.”

(Getty Images / iStock)

Hoffman said Putin was trying to play a “bluff” and said his calculus was different.

“He doesn’t know everything about us. When you’re playing poker, I don’t know exactly which hand he’s holding. He doesn’t know exactly what we’re holding,” Hoffman said.

He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for the United States.

Hoffman said, however, that America and its European allies are not bluffing.

“The Biden administration has done a good job of consolidating NATO. We are doing a lot, we have provided lethal assistance to Germany, we have provided lethal assistance to Sweden,” Hoffman said. “Swift’s decision is going to be good in the long run. It’s not immediate, but it’s a good step in the right direction.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to update the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.

(Photo by Alex Wang / Getty Images)

Hoffman also mentions how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got NATO to support the nation.

“It’s like Ukraine wanted to join NATO, Jelensky wanted to join NATO, now NATO wants to join Ukraine. That’s a good thing for NATO, but it’s a very strong indication of how effective Zelensky is as a leader.”

Putin authorized a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday morning, local time, in a televised speech saying “our conflict with these [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

In this photo, provided by the press office of the President of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is addressing the nation in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, February 25, 2022.

In this photo, provided by the press office of the President of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is addressing the nation in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, February 25, 2022.
(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine began early Thursday, local time, as Ukraine’s foreign minister said Putin had launched a “full-scale offensive” in Ukraine.

The Russian military has received more pushbacks than expected from Ukrainian forces, and some experts say they have not been able to do much of what was expected at the moment.

