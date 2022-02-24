World

Putin laid out his Ukraine invasion rationale back in July 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, adding that tensions escalated after Putin recognized two isolated regions of the country, which hit a fever pitch, but he could drop some warning signs of an attack in July 2021.

Putin, citing the centuries-old history of Russia and Ukraine, claims that the idea of ​​an independent Ukraine is part of an “anti-Russian” campaign that traces back centuries of Russia’s geopolitical enemies in Eastern Europe. The Russian president concluded that Ukraine’s “true sovereignty” was possible only in partnership with Russia.

Biden responds to Russia’s attack on Ukraine: ‘World will hold Russia accountable’

“I am convinced that true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia,” he wrote. “Our spiritual, humanitarian and cultural ties have been formed over the centuries and have their origins from the same source. They have been strengthened by common trials, achievements and victories. … Together we have always been and will be many times stronger and more successful. . “

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin

Putin noted that “the Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians are all descendants of ancient Russia, which was the largest state in Europe. The rule of the princes of the dynasty, and – after the baptism of Russia – the Orthodox faith. “

‘A big common country’

Contents hide
1 ‘A big common country’
2 ‘A springboard against Russia’

The Russian president noted that the name “Ukraine” appeared in written sources around 1100 AD, dating back to the old Russian world of “Ukraine” (Ferrieri). “And the term ‘Ukrainian’, judging by the archival documents, basically refers to the border guards who guarded the external border.” He used the term “Malorussia” (Little Russia) to refer to Ukraine.

“In many ways, the Malorussians have helped build the state, culture and science of a large common country,” Putin wrote.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky answered media questions in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday.

Yet Russia’s historical enemies – Poland and Austria-Hungary – plotted to separate Ukraine from Russia, Putin argued. “The leaders of the Polish national movement want to use the ‘Ukrainian issue’ to their advantage,” he said. Putin claimed that there was “no historical basis” for the secession of Ukraine from Russia, so he concluded with all sorts of conclusions, claiming that the Ukrainians were true Slavs and the Russians, not Muscovites.

“In essence, Ukraine’s ruling clique has decided to justify its independence by denying its past,” Putin complained. “They began to rewrite mythology and history, editing everything that brought us together, and referring to the period when Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union was an occupation.”

‘A springboard against Russia’

“Step by step, Ukraine has been dragged into a dangerous geopolitical game aimed at creating a barrier between Europe and Russia, turning it into a springboard against Russia,” he claimed. “The owners of this project used the old Polish-Austrian ideologues as a basis for creating an ‘anti-Moscow Russia’.”

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is attending a mass rally in his support at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on February 23, 2022.

Putin lamented what he described as Ukraine’s economic woes, claiming they were the result of “corrupt Ukrainian authorities” [sic] And takes away the achievements of many generations, “separating Ukraine from Russia, even though they are” natural complementary economic partners. “He claimed that thousands of Ukrainians came to work in Russia,” and they received a warm welcome and support. So this is the ‘aggressive state’. “

Putin also noted that Lithuania’s Grand Duchy “most notably – the historical records referring to Lithuania and Russia’s Grand Duchy,” may have justified invading the Baltic states – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – to bring them back. In Russia

