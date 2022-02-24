World

Putin may have overplayed his hand by invading Ukraine, experts say: ‘Massive miscalculation’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Putin may have overplayed his hand by invading Ukraine, experts say: ‘Massive miscalculation’
Written by admin
Putin may have overplayed his hand by invading Ukraine, experts say: ‘Massive miscalculation’

Putin may have overplayed his hand by invading Ukraine, experts say: ‘Massive miscalculation’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Vladimir Putin may have attacked and extended his hand Ukraine As opposition to war grew RussiaExperts told Gadget Clock Digital.

“This is a huge miscalculation,” said Yoshihiko Herrera, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Yesterday’s action was another level of madness. It is the destruction of Russia for decades, so damaging for Ukraine and so costly around.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Russia arrests more than 1,700 protesters in Ukraine over unprovoked attacks OVD informationA Russian human rights organization.

Herrera said the protests were particularly significant in a country that strongly suppresses dissent.

SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

SOCHI, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia on October 21, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)
(Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

“Those who take to the streets know that they will probably go to jail,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “My view is that this is going to be a very unpopular war in Russia, even for those who are pro-Putin.”

He said Putin’s approval rating was 69% in January, but that number was misleading because he limited alternative political choices.

Historically, there has been no animosity between Russia and Ukraine that would justify this violent intrusion. Herrera said Ukraine had elected pro-Russian leaders and the two countries considered themselves more brothers than enemies.

“There is a lot of international hospitality here,” the scholar explained. “Pictures of Ukrainian families, Ukrainians being killed, would not be right with your average Russian family.”

READ Also  Greece to Put Aid Workers Who Helped Migrants on Trial on Espionage Charges

The attack, which began on Wednesday, killed at least 56 people and injured 189 others. In addition to the ban, the aggression has had significant social consequences, with Aeroflot Airlines banned from flying to the UK and the European Football Association’s Union pulling out of the Champions League final from St. Petersburg.

Herrera said Putin’s decision was “more confusing” because he had won a landslide victory in the Donbass region, where separatists and Ukrainians have been fighting for eight years.

Biden’s diplomatic ‘weakness’ delayed sanctions, House Foreign Affairs Republicans say have strengthened Russia

He recognized the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics on Monday and sent troops there, which he described as “peacekeepers”.

“He has already achieved many of his goals in the past week so that everyone can stop Ukraine from joining NATO,” Herrera said, referring to the US-led National Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an intergovernmental military alliance whose members are guaranteed. ‘Security.

U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane, who serves as chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, says Putin’s clear intentions are to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and establish a pro-Russian government.

Putin has said he does not want to occupy Ukraine but wants to “demilitarize” it. The dictatorial leader is uncomfortable on the border with a democratic, Slavic nation that looks west and not Moscow, says Valerie Jutsati, an assistant professor at Kansas University and an expert on Russia.

“If Ukraine is a prosperous democracy, it is a very bad example for Russia,” he said. Putin is threatened by social revolution, and has a history of overthrowing Ukraine’s unpopular regime, he added.

READ Also  Lady Al Qaeda Afia Siddiqui in US jail whom terrorist hostage four people in America

There is also a large section of the Russian population that is nostalgic for the USSR and will celebrate the return of Ukraine to the fold of the motherland – if it is done with rapid and limited bloodshed, Dzutsati predicts.

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, a Ukrainian soldier walks past a village house in Novoluhansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. (AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, a Ukrainian soldier walks past a village house in Novoluhansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. (AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)
(AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)

Ukraine was one of the founding members of the USSR and gained independence in 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

But Juttsati doesn’t think Putin’s ambition to increase warming will stop at the Ukrainian border.

“Let’s assume Putin takes Ukraine very quickly and establishes control very quickly, in a few weeks, then he will move on,” Jutsati told Gadget Clock Digital. “The next target could probably be one of the Baltic states.”

Putin’s military campaign may not be as smooth as he had hoped.

“Ukraine’s army has become a much stronger force, and there will be a lot of fighting and civilian resistance,” he said. People will not give up easily.

He added that Putin’s only way to control Ukraine, a country of 40 million, was “comprehensive, Stalinist repression.”

“If Putin fails, if he is forced to retreat, he will be killed,” Jutsati predicted. “He will be fired very soon.”

#Putin #overplayed #hand #invading #Ukraine #experts #Massive #miscalculation

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Gun violence: Biden visiting NYC to discuss crime with Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment