Putin may have overplayed his hand by invading Ukraine, experts say: ‘Massive miscalculation’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Vladimir Putin may have attacked and extended his hand Ukraine As opposition to war grew Russia Experts told Gadget Clock Digital.

“This is a huge miscalculation,” said Yoshihiko Herrera, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Yesterday’s action was another level of madness. It is the destruction of Russia for decades, so damaging for Ukraine and so costly around.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Russia arrests more than 1,700 protesters in Ukraine over unprovoked attacks OVD information A Russian human rights organization.

Herrera said the protests were particularly significant in a country that strongly suppresses dissent.

“Those who take to the streets know that they will probably go to jail,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “My view is that this is going to be a very unpopular war in Russia, even for those who are pro-Putin.”

He said Putin’s approval rating was 69% in January, but that number was misleading because he limited alternative political choices.

Historically, there has been no animosity between Russia and Ukraine that would justify this violent intrusion. Herrera said Ukraine had elected pro-Russian leaders and the two countries considered themselves more brothers than enemies.

“There is a lot of international hospitality here,” the scholar explained. “Pictures of Ukrainian families, Ukrainians being killed, would not be right with your average Russian family.”

The attack, which began on Wednesday, killed at least 56 people and injured 189 others. In addition to the ban, the aggression has had significant social consequences, with Aeroflot Airlines banned from flying to the UK and the European Football Association’s Union pulling out of the Champions League final from St. Petersburg.

Herrera said Putin’s decision was “more confusing” because he had won a landslide victory in the Donbass region, where separatists and Ukrainians have been fighting for eight years.

Biden’s diplomatic ‘weakness’ delayed sanctions, House Foreign Affairs Republicans say have strengthened Russia

He recognized the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics on Monday and sent troops there, which he described as “peacekeepers”.

“He has already achieved many of his goals in the past week so that everyone can stop Ukraine from joining NATO,” Herrera said, referring to the US-led National Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), an intergovernmental military alliance whose members are guaranteed. ‘Security.

U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane, who serves as chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, says Putin’s clear intentions are to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and establish a pro-Russian government.

Putin has said he does not want to occupy Ukraine but wants to “demilitarize” it. The dictatorial leader is uncomfortable on the border with a democratic, Slavic nation that looks west and not Moscow, says Valerie Jutsati, an assistant professor at Kansas University and an expert on Russia.

“If Ukraine is a prosperous democracy, it is a very bad example for Russia,” he said. Putin is threatened by social revolution, and has a history of overthrowing Ukraine’s unpopular regime, he added.

There is also a large section of the Russian population that is nostalgic for the USSR and will celebrate the return of Ukraine to the fold of the motherland – if it is done with rapid and limited bloodshed, Dzutsati predicts.

Ukraine was one of the founding members of the USSR and gained independence in 1991 with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

But Juttsati doesn’t think Putin’s ambition to increase warming will stop at the Ukrainian border.

“Let’s assume Putin takes Ukraine very quickly and establishes control very quickly, in a few weeks, then he will move on,” Jutsati told Gadget Clock Digital. “The next target could probably be one of the Baltic states.”

Putin’s military campaign may not be as smooth as he had hoped.

“Ukraine’s army has become a much stronger force, and there will be a lot of fighting and civilian resistance,” he said. People will not give up easily.

He added that Putin’s only way to control Ukraine, a country of 40 million, was “comprehensive, Stalinist repression.”

“If Putin fails, if he is forced to retreat, he will be killed,” Jutsati predicted. “He will be fired very soon.”