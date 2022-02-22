Putin orders troops into Ukraine as US braces for war



Russian troops advance – The Wall Street Journal reports that Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of Russian troops in two isolated regions of Ukraine after recognizing their independence. The Russian government’s legal portal released two of its decrees after a televised speech late Monday night. An eyewitness sent to Reuters footage of a column of military vehicles, including tanks and APCs, moving on the outskirts of Donetsk on Tuesday morning. Continue reading.

CNN Saga – The story running around CNN is a “legal mess” for everyone involved as Discovery is about to take over the news agency. Continue reading.

NYC Reform Backfired – Progressive leaders have theoretically initiated criminal justice reform aimed at correcting the imbalances of black Americans who have been arrested, convicted and imprisoned. But in reality, in cities like New York, these reforms have backfired, leading to increased crime, experts say, and more black Americans have been victimized and more black Americans imprisoned. Continue reading.

NC Mystery – North Carolina investigators are seeking the help of the public to locate the remains of a man found in a forest in Cherokee County under mysterious circumstances. They say they have no case of an active missing person in the area and evidence at the scene shows the man has been dead for some time, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Continue reading.

Olympic failure – A crying Russian figure skater has been reprimanded by one of his coaches for a bad routine. Horrible looking cooling tower in the background of acrobatic snowboard jump. It all happened in a host country committed to human rights abuses that were also the source of a global epidemic. For NBC, it wasn’t exactly Olympic glory in China. Continue reading.

Video of the day

Laura Ingraham argued during Monday’s The Ingraham Angle that President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were two peas in an oppressive pod, saying working class citizens were being pushed too far by the elite. Now look.

Politics

Texas Conflict – This is the clash of the Titans: the impact of support from former President Donald Trump for the Attorney General of Texas GOP Primary faces the legacy of the Bush family’s political dynasty. Continue reading.

Protesters respond – Canadian protesters describe their experience when police broke the freedom conveyance of the weekend. Protests against the COVID-19 mandate gathered in Ottawa on January 29 and brought hundreds of truckers and thousands of protesters to the capital. Continue reading.

MSNBC host’s anger – MSNBC host Joy Reid on Monday accused the Republican Party of racism over a meme shared on the GOP Twitter account of the President’s Day celebrations. The meme featured a collage of Republican presidents that read, “Happy President’s Day to such great U.S. presidents.” President Biden was depicted with the irrational caption, “You don’t.” Continue reading.

Paul’s warning – Sen. Rand Paul, R.K., says emergency law Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently called for a crackdown on trucker convoy protests, “very, very dangerous” and warned against similar legislation in the United States. Continue reading.

Biden approval – MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell said Monday that President Biden believes he is going to be victorious in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has “confidence” and “ego” in the power of his foreign policy. Continue reading.

Opinions

Matt Weidinger – Any argument – albeit insulting or unreasonable – prevents some Democrats from promoting more welfare benefits. Continue reading.

Jonathan Turley – The Trudeau government went public last week condemning Cuba’s lack of free speech protection as it deployed unprecedented powers to crack down on Canadian truckers and their supporters. Continue reading.

Callista and Newt Gingrich – On Presidential Day, it is important to remember the exceptional leaders of our nation, the legacy they left behind, and what we can learn from them today. President’s Day primarily honors the birth of George Washington, the first president of the United States. Because of Washington’s vital role in shaping our nation, America has celebrated his birth since 1800, after his death in 1799. Continue reading.

Rebecca Grant – Russian President Vladimir Putin is provoking Ukraine with artillery shelling, cyber attacks, mysterious explosions in eastern Ukraine and nuclear missile exercises consisting of bombers and hypersonic missiles. Continue reading.

John CRIBB – (in the voice of Abraham Lincoln) Dear young men and women, I have been looking at this country since I became President about eight years ago and have written down what I have seen. I like to carry them in my stovepipe hat and keep them safe, but since today is President’s Day, this is a good time to take something out and write a letter to you. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 93 – For a long time, black conservative intellectuals, such as Thomas Sowell and Shelby Steele, argued against the destructive forces of post-60s liberalism in favor of the real black power that came with personal development. Although they may never know when they are writing, their hope is that one day working men and women will pay attention to their words and implement the true and lasting change that is necessary for a better society for all. Continue reading.

Follow up with Gadget Clock pastor Corey Brooks every day to check in with a new one Roof opening.

In other news

Seattle Graffiti – Like gray skies and rain, graffiti in the city of Seattle, Washington is ubiquitous today. Distorted public and private property is seen everywhere – on storefront, apartment buildings, commercial vehicles, highways, bridges, road signs and recyclable bins. There is no exception. Continue reading.

Prince Andrew’s Hope – Prince Andrew still believes he shot in public. The Pulse of the Duke of York made the claim when Prince Andrew last week agreed to settle his sexual assault case by donating enough to his alleged charity and declaring that he never wanted to tarnish his character. Continue reading.

Towards NCAA Penn transgender swimmer Leah Thomas brought the national spotlight to the Ivy League Championships over the weekend and went on to become champion in three different races. As the transgender swimmer prepares for the NCAA Championships in March, Thomas has won 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events a week. Continue reading.

Courtney’s look – Courtney Cox said she once made a huge revelation about the cosmetic work she was doing to maintain her appearance which made her appreciate the idea of ​​launching a new page in her early 60’s. Continue reading.

And just like that. – The cast of “And Just Like That” responded to Meghan McCain’s criticism that the “Sex and the City” reboot was too “weak”. McCain criticized the show for its “clumsy attempts to reformat” and claimed in an op-ed published by the Daily Mail that “awakening kills everything.” Continue reading.

“[In July 2020], Putin declared his desire for Ukraine যখন when Russian troops and equipment had gathered on the Ukrainian border for a good year. And yet Biden failed to turn the screw. “

– San Hannity

