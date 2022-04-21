Putin orders troops not to storm final Mariupol holdout



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered his troops not to storm the fortified last remaining Ukrainian stronghold of the besieged strategic city of Mariupol, even praising Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for “liberating” the city.

“I consider the proposed storm in the industrial zone unnecessary,” Putin told Shoigu during a televised meeting in the Kremlin. “I order you to cancel it.”

Shoigu replied, “Roger that.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“This is a case where we must think – I mean we must always think, but more so in this case – about saving the lives and health of our soldiers and officers,” Putin added. “There is no need to climb these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities.”

“Close this industrial area so that a fly cannot cross,” the president ordered. Shoigu replied again, “Roger that.”

Putin added, “Again, invite all those who have not yet laid down their arms.” “The Russian side guarantees their lives and their dignified treatment under the relevant international legal rights. Appropriate medical assistance will be provided to all those injured.”

Earlier, Shoigu told the President that “the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic have liberated Mariupol. To date, all Mariupol are under the control of the Russian Army, the People’s Militia. “

“Of course, taking control of such an important center in the south as Mariupol is a success,” Putin added. “Congratulations to you.”

On Wednesday morning, Commander A. Ukrainian The Marine Unit called for an emergency end-of-life for Ukrainian women and children, with wounded Marines approaching the Russian Mariupol surrender deadline for evacuation to a neutral third country with shelter at the Azovstal plant.

Moscow has given Ukrainian forces several deadlines to surrender the plant and leave without their weapons. The deadline is April 20 at 2 pm (11 am GMT) Moscow time.

The Ukrainian Marine Commander has applied for the removal of Mariupol

Azovostal Iron and Steel Works was once the site of one of the largest metallurgical factories in Europe, but it has become a symbol of the city’s resistance since the invasion of war more than 50 days ago.

The network of underground tunnel plants has become a haven for Mariupol residents seeking refuge from shelling barrages and a base for several military units.

Despite weeks of heavy shelling that have killed more than 20,000 Mariupol residents, Russian forces have not been able to seize the strategically important city, according to Mayor Vadim Boychenko.

An adviser to the Russian-backed separatist forces in the Donetsk region said the Azovstal tunnels were a major contributor to Russia’s failed attempt to blockade the city. Claim That they can tolerate “even [a] Nuclear attack. “

Russia has launched a full-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine this week, following a pivot-wide offensive across the country, including a massive attack on the Kiev capital.

Ukrainian officials said Thursday that only four buses carrying civilians were able to escape from Mariupol on Wednesday after a series of failed incidents. Late Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine had liberated about 1,000 settlements that had been controlled by Russian forces before the attack.