Putin painted into a corner as world leaders, major companies and even some of his people turn against him



Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling the effects of the Ukraine invasion, as world leaders and corporations have severed ties with the Kremlin’s left and right.

In the days following the announcement that he had authorized the invasion of neighboring countries, companies ranging from world leaders to small business owners are constantly trying to push Russia out of the world economy.

On Saturday, the United States, Canada and other European allies issued a joint statement announcing that “selected” Russian banks would be removed from the Swift financial system.

A senior official in the Biden administration explained that the financial system was comparable to “Gmail for banks” and said the effects could be crippling.

“If one of these D-Swift and Russian banks wants to make or accept payments with a bank outside Russia, such as a bank in Asia, it will now have to use a telephone or fax machine. Will remove those that have been removed from Swift, “said a senior administration official.

Many countries, such as members of the European Union and Canada, are blocking Russian flights from entering their airspace.

In a statement, EU President Ursula von der Leyen said EU airspace would be closed to Russian airlines and even Russian-registered private jets.

“Our airspace will be closed to every Russian aircraft – and that includes alligators’ private jets,” Der Leyen said. “This would apply to any aircraft owned, chartered or otherwise controlled by a Russian legal or natural person.”

Several U.S. states, including Ohio, Virginia and New Hampshire, have stopped selling and buying Russian-made vodka.

“Today I instructed hOhioCommerce to stop buying and selling both Russian standard vodka, the only foreign, Russian-owned distillery sold in Ohio, including Russian-owned vodka. Ohio Gov. Mike Dwayne tweeted Saturday.

A Las Vegas bar owner and his patrons literally took to the streets to pour Russian vodka under a drain.

Retired CIA senior Clandestine service officer Dan Hoffman told Gadget Clock Digital that Russia currently has a “cr-p” cloud around them and no one wants to do business with them.

“Even if you’re a business that doesn’t care about anything other than making money, the thing you want to do is go there. You go to a lot of other places to do your business, you don’t have to go there,” Hoffman said.

Oil companies are also taking action against Putin, as BP announced on Sunday that it was withdrawing its stake in Russian power company Rosneft, which has a 19.75% stake, according to its chief executive, Bernard Looney. He will also resign from the Rosneft board.

“I am convinced that the decisions we have made as a board are not only the right thing to do, but also in the long-term interest of BP,” Looney said in a statement. “Our immediate priority is to take care of our great people in the region and we will do our best to support them.”

BP chairman Helge Lund also cited Russia’s aggression in Ukraine as the reason for the decision.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an aggression that has tragic consequences throughout the region,” Lund said. “BP has been working in Russia for more than 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues. However, this military move represents a fundamental change.”

Anti-Putin protests have spread to cities around the world as thousands of people in Switzerland, England, Germany, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Spain, France and the United States flooded the streets in support of Ukraine.

According to human rights group OVD-Info, more than 3,000 protesters were arrested across the country between Thursday and Sunday morning, with Russians returning to Putin.

