Putin purges 150 FSB agents amid Ukraine quagmire, 5 times CNN pushed disinformation and other top stories



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Blame Games – Russia’s aggression in Ukraine does not appear to be going according to plan, and President Vladimir Putin wants to blame his old colleagues for the water blockade, the successor to the Federal Security Bureau (FSB) intelligence agency – the KGB. He is said to have released more than 100 agents from the FSB, and his government has sent the head of the department responsible for Ukraine to prison. Continue reading.

Climate Worker – Climate activists have been arrested after targeting a West Virginia power plant to draw attention to Sen. Joe Manchin’s coal industry ties. Continue reading.

India, Russia ally? – Economic and defense experts say India’s relationship with Russia is an economic opportunity, not a strategic alignment. Continue reading.

Just starting? – President Biden says his executive action against “ghost guns” should be the beginning of a larger gun control effort. Continue reading.

That rich – Black Lives Matter took to Twitter to secure donor funding to secure their multi-million-dollar mansion purchase. Continue reading.

Politics

A win for Texas? – Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will move illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. Now fewer communities have complained about immigrants settling in their cities. Continue reading.

Shawn Hannity – The Gadget Clock host says the Biden administration’s policies have done nothing but hurt the American people. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – Democrats want to change the rules of electoral policy to ensure future victories, says Gadget Clock Host. Continue reading.

Jesse Waters – Gadget Clock Host discusses how the media is not exploding for Democrats’ policy that they once campaigned for before the midterm elections. Continue reading.

Pro-life? – President Biden’s younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens, has argued that Democrats are more “life-loving” than Republicans in her upcoming memoir on abortion. Continue reading

Media

Full story – Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer says those who read the liberal media are unaware of President Biden. Continue reading.

The solution to inflation? – Catherine Rampel, a columnist for the Washington Post, suggested that Biden could resolve the growing inflation crisis by lifting border restrictions. Continue reading.

Maddo’s return – MSNBC’s Rachel Maddo has announced her return, but with one caveat – she will only appear on Monday night in early May. Continue reading.

No time to joke – Vladimir Duthiers has received a pushback from “CBS Morning” co-host Gayle King to compare Elon Musk and a “Bond villain”. Continue reading.

‘Incredible’ – Former GOP Sen. Jude Gregg says Sen. Barney Sanders and the “New York Times folks” are “unscrupulous” when it comes to energy policy. Continue reading.

Opinions

Sen. Todd Young – If President Joe Biden does not change his mind, he may try to sell his Iran deal to the American people. Continue reading.

Tucker Carlson – What does the future look like? In California, the state is raising funds from non-compliant mask-mandated schools. Continue reading.

Greg Gutfeld – The Ukrainians are seen as heroic and the damage caused by the Russians is no longer small. You can see they are changing direction. Continue reading.

LT COL Robert Magnus (Retd.) – If we are serious about having a global superpower and are given a list of opponents of our existence, then we must do 5 things. Continue reading.

Jason Jarnigan – Without delay, the Biden administration should resume construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. Continue reading.

In other news

Healing Children – Photographer Brian McCarthy’s job is to instruct others and tell them how to help war-wounded children. Continue reading.

March Inflation – New inflation figures are expected to show even more startling figures as oil and gas prices rise due to the Russian war in Ukraine. Continue reading.

Laughter replaces sorrow – Melissa Rivers has always had a smile on her face. His mother was Joan Rivers. Eight years after her mother’s death, she can smile again. Continue reading.

Michael Irwin – Although Cowboy legend Dwayne Haskins may have met only once, he felt “bad” hearing the news of the quarterback’s departure. Continue reading.

Brittany’s announcement – Britney Spears appears to have announced she is pregnant with her third child but has confused some fans with the wording of the Instagram post. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

What does it look like around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“We know the administration will take zero responsibility [for inflation]. It’s because of their bad economic policies, their bad energy policies. “– San Hannity

Follow Gadget Clock on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletter

Gadget Clock first

Gadget Clock Opinion

Gadget Clock Lifestyle

Gadget Clock Entertainment (FOX411)

Download our apps

Gadget Clock

Fox business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Pipe

Watch Gadget Clock Online

Gadget Clock Go

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning. The first thing we will see in your inbox on Wednesday.