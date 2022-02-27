World

Putin raises alert status of his nuclear forces to ‘special combat readiness’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the alarm for his nuclear forces in a “special war responsibility system” while Russia and Ukraine are fighting for a fourth day.

Putin has instructed Russia’s defense minister and army general staff to keep the nuclear deterrent “in a special arrangement for war responsibility.” With this move, tensions could escalate into a nuclear war.

“He is now threatening nuclear proliferation,” said Rebecca Kaffler, a former DIA intelligence officer. “This is a cover-up threat – or perhaps such a screen threat – he has just met with his chief of general staff and the defense minister.

Russian forces have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city as the fourth day of the war

Matt Schlap doesn't think that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in office.

(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

Putin addressed a meeting with his top advisers on Sunday, saying NATO forces had made “aggressive statements” and that the West was imposing tough financial sanctions on Russia and itself.

“Western nations are not only taking friendly action against our economy, but also the top officials of the leading NATO member states have made offensive statements about our country,” Putin said in a televised comment.

Putin warned last week that countries that intervene in his aggression in Ukraine would suffer “consequences you have never seen.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

