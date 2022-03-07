Putin removed from ‘all positions’ in International Judo Federation



Vladimir Putin and another Russian billionaire were sentenced by the International Judo Federation (IJF) on Sunday for Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Putin and Arkady Rottenberg were stripped of their honorary titles and removed from all positions in the organization. Rottenberg was co-founder of SMP Bank and co-owner of SGM, Russia’s largest gas pipeline construction company.

“The International Judo Federation has announced that Mr. Vladimir Putin and Mr. Arkady Rotenberg have been removed from all positions at the International Judo Federation,” the organization said.

The IJF last month fired Putin as its honorary president.

“In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation has announced the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin as the Honorable President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation,” the IJF reported on 27 February.

Ukraine’s decision to invade has hurt Putin’s position in the world of sports.

Last week, World Taekwondo announced that it was releasing its black belt to Putin. The organization says the attacks go against the organisation’s policy – “more valuable than winning peace.”

“The world taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent people in Ukraine, which goes against the world taekwondo perspective ‘more valuable than winning peace’ and goes against the values ​​of world taekwondo respect and tolerance,” the game’s governing body said in a statement.

In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th Dan Black Belt given to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013. “

World Taekwondo says Russian or Belarusian flags or national anthems will not be displayed at future events.