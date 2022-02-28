Putin sends Chechen fighters to Ukraine, with results unclear



Vladimir Putin’s move to send war-hardened and multi-feared Chechen fighters to bolster his aggression in Ukraine could be initially counterproductive, according to reports from Ukraine.

Observers say troops could be sent as headhunters to kill or capture senior Ukrainian politicians, but they say initial efforts have been thwarted by Ukraine’s military.

The Chechens are part of a Russian National Guard unit and they use well-known, brutal tactics to fight the insurgency that pushed Russia even during two brutal wars against them in the 1990s. The Chechens have been recruited to hunt down terrorists in Syria, and Russia has used them to fight elsewhere, including in Georgia. They fought the Ukrainians in Donbass when hostilities broke out there in 2014.

The Chechen Republic is a Muslim-majority region of the Caucasus, and although it is still part of Russia, it has been given a lot of autonomy by Putin, close to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Kadyrov announced this weekend that his troops were in Ukraine.

Reports of their numbers have varied from 7,000 to a few thousand. Kadyrov said he supported Putin’s decision to attack and that his troops would “obey his orders in any case,” Reuters reported. He claimed that none of his soldiers were killed or wounded, Reuters reported.

However, unconfirmed reports from Kiev claimed that Ukrainian forces had taken away about 56 Chechen tanks and killed one of their top commanders on their way to the capital. Although the Chechen leader has denied the death of his commander, if true, observers say, even at this early stage of the campaign, it could be a problem for Putin, given the widespread resistance by the Ukrainian military against Russian aggression.

Theodore Carassic, a Fellow of the Jamestown Foundation for Russia and the Middle East, told Gadget Clock Digital: [the Ukrainians] They did their homework. They understand how the Chechens fight. ”

Karsik says that even in the historical background of the Chechens becoming deadly fighters on the battlefield, at this early stage of the attack, “the Chechens targeted the Chechens instead of targeting them (the Ukrainians). They got them before they had time. Inactive, but in these first few days they are getting very slow. “

Karasik, who has written a book on Russia’s activities in the Middle East as well as the Chechen conflict with Russia, said the reports raised concerns among Russian general staff. “When [Sergei] Shoigu, the defense minister, had to sit at a distance from Putin because Kadyrov closed his mouth and said that they were kicking their ASs, which would send a shock wave about the response. So, that’s why I think we’re seeing a major Russian aggression. “

“We are only on the 5th day, and the Chechens are surprised by Kadyrov’s relationship with the Kremlin. It looks bad for him. So, his highly trained fighters, some of whom have been trained in other theaters, have to go back and fight hard.” , And Putin knows that, “Karasic said.

As the Ukrainian military battles for control of Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, observers expect Chechen units to move in with them. Karasic warned that some Chechens would probably be assigned to a “kidnapping and killing” section, as they had a history of carrying out such operations.

Jonathan Watchtel, a global affairs analyst who covered the conflict in the former Soviet Union with Chechnya as a Moscow-based journalist in the 1990s, told Gadget Clock Digital that perhaps one of the reasons was that Putin sent the Chechens to war early. Raise the morale of the soldiers, considering the heavy losses they are taking.

Military service is compulsory in Russia, so many recruits may not have the desire to fight, especially against people who follow a similar culture as ethnic Slavs. The presence of frightened Chechen fighters on the ground could shake things up at this early stage.

“As warriors, they have a reputation that frightened centuries ago into violent and invading armies that tried and failed to crush them. So, you end up with Chechen characters in Tolstoy and Pushkin’s novels, some great literary giants ্যের Russian literature, and This fear of Chechen fighters is not unreasonable, “said Wattell.

He went on to say, “They are known for being extremely skilled in warfare, strategically clever, cunning, relentless and naughty – they fight to the death even when they know they are outnumbered.”

Wattel, who works under U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations Nicki Haley and Kelly Kraft, said that when Putin came to power, he crushed the Chechen capital, Grozny, and launched a ruthless military operation, but the Chechens staged a fierce counter-insurgency and acted. Terrorism against civilian targets which caused a lot of problems for the Russians.

He described the relationship between Putin and Kadyrov as “unusual” and said that the Russian president had “been able to build a relationship of loyalty with him and his fighters where they could maintain leadership in the Chechen region in exchange for Russian financial and infrastructural assistance.”

Wattel concludes, “In this fashion, and as ironic as it is, given the complex and violent history between the Russians and the Chechens, he is basically in Putin’s pocket and it is helpful for him, he maintains power and control and makes sure his people get the support they need.” . “

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that there have been about 4,500 Russian casualties so far, and when the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged for the first time over the weekend that some of its troops had been killed or wounded, it did not give a figure.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians, including 14 children, have been killed in Russia’s aggression. About 2,000 civilians have been injured in the fighting so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.