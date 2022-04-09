Putin shakes up leadership in Ukraine war as defense officials warn of eastward focus



Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new commander to lead operations in Ukraine as officials warn that Moscow is seeking to shift its focus to eastern Ukraine after more than six weeks of fighting.

Russia’s Southern Military District (SMD) commander, General Alexander Dvornikov, will now lead the attack, the BBC reported late Friday.

Dvornikov not only knows the experience of the Russian operation in Syria, but also led a military exercise in the Donbass region along the Ukrainian border in southern Russia last year.

A Western official told the outlet that a change of command would improve Russia’s flag-raising offensive after Kyiv failed to capture the capital despite weeks of shelling and attempts to push ground forces across the country.

“Unless Russia is able to change its strategy, it will be difficult to see how they succeed in resettling these limited objectives,” the official said.

But Russia has made further progress in the south and east of Ukraine – a development that senior U.S. defense officials say is largely due to eight years of illegal occupation of areas such as Crimea.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned this week that Russia wants to focus its efforts on a “major offensive” in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed forces have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014 in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic. .

The isolated areas are located in an area known as Donbass along the eastern border of Ukraine.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, six months before Russia invaded Ukraine in the guise of a “special military operation,” Dvornikov oversaw a direct military exercise that conducted a “joint arms operation from August 9 to September 15” in southern Russia.

The exercise is said to have involved “strategic work” involving “motorized rifles, tanks and artillery battalions” in coordination with special units attached.

Specialized units focus on “biological, radiological and nuclear” defenses. Reconnaissance, logistics, electronic warfare, medical training, aviation and military police exercises were also held.

The warships, naval infantry, and at least 80 fixed and rotary-wing aircraft from the Caspian Flotilla and Black Sea Fleet participated in the exercise, the report said.

The trainings took place along the eastern border of Ukraine, as well as in parts of occupied Crimea and occupied Georgia.

The report noted that Russian forces wanted to conduct joint operations based on lessons learned from the Syrian experience.

The United States and NATO have pledged to increase military assistance as officials warn that fighting in eastern Ukraine is expected to escalate.

“It’s going to be a knife fight. It can be very bloody and very ugly,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday. “The Russians are limiting their geographical targets, and they still have a lot of fighting power.”

The official said the United States believes Russia wants to add 60,000 recruits to its war effort because it is based in eastern Ukraine – an area roughly the size of West Virginia.

U.S. and NATO security officials have warned that the war in Ukraine could last months, if not years.