Putin should understand NATO also has nuclear weapons, says French foreign minister

12 seconds ago
The French foreign minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin should understand that NATO also has nuclear weapons when it threatens to deploy its arsenal.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was speaking to the French television network TF1Info when asked if Putin’s remarks were “equivalent to the threat of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict,” Reuters reported.

He said he believes so.

Biden announces more US troops in Germany, additional sanctions on Russian invasion: live update

“Yes, I think Vladimir Putin must understand that the Atlantic Alliance is a nuclear alliance,” he replied during a TV appearance on Thursday. “I’ll tell you all about it.”

A few hours ago, Putin spoke from the Kremlin in Moscow, where he said Russia would respond forcefully if other countries tried to interfere in its military operations in Ukraine.

“Anyone who tries to thwart us, and even more so, to pose a threat to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate. And it will lead you to the consequences you have never encountered in your history.” ” Russian President.

Ukraine came under siege on Thursday as Russia launched multiple airstrikes, forcing many to flee their homes and seek safety elsewhere.

Le Drian said Ukraine had not asked NATO member states to deploy troops on the ground but was asking for humanitarian aid and financial assistance. Ukraine is not a member of NATO and its leaders have called on the alliance to sever diplomatic ties with Moscow.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russia but has not promised to respond to military action.

“The economic and financial stagnation of Russia will be stronger than any intervention in the long run,” he said.

