World

Putin signs ‘fake’ news law that would jail journalists over war reports

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Putin signs ‘fake’ news law that would jail journalists over war reports
Written by admin
Putin signs ‘fake’ news law that would jail journalists over war reports

Putin signs ‘fake’ news law that would jail journalists over war reports

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into law a law that would have jailed journalists for reporting on statements made by officials about the Moscow war in Ukraine.

Under the new law, journalists could face up to 15 years in prison if they report false reports about the military. The law was passed in both houses of the Russian parliament.

Ukraine’s nuclear plant update: Russian attack does not emit radiation, says IAEA chief: Live Blog

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law legislation that could sentence journalists to up to 15 years in prison for so-called reporting. "Duplicate" News of his military aggression in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a law that could sentence journalists to up to 15 years in prison for reporting so-called “fake” news about his military invasion of Ukraine.
(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

The BBC’s Tim Dewey says the law criminalizes independent journalism and that media outlets have suspended the work of its journalists and staff in Russia.

“Our BBC News service in Russian will continue to operate from outside Russia,” he said on Thursday. “The safety of our workers is paramount and we are not prepared to risk their criminal cases just for doing their job.”

He added that BBC journalists would continue to cover the war in Ukraine and around the world.

Russian officials have denied media reports of the army’s difficulty in advancing its offensive in Ukraine amid heavy fighting and night air strikes. They have refused to identify the conflict as a war or an attack, instead calling it a “special military operation.”

READ Also  Who betrayed Anne Frank? Cold case team says it has the answer

Russia has accused the West of turning the Russian people against the war by spreading lies about the number of casualties on the battlefield. According to The Moscow Times, lawmakers have provided “fake” examples of military operations that include old photos of burnt military equipment belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces that have been photoshopped to bear the marks of the Russian military.

Since the start of the military aggression in Ukraine, several Russian media outlets have suspended operations under pressure from the Kremlin. In addition, Moscow has blocked limited social media – Facebook and Twitter – as part of the censorship crackdown.

Lower House of the Russian Parliament in the Russian State Duma, Moscow. (AP Photo / Pavel Golvkin)

Lower House of the Russian Parliament in the Russian State Duma, Moscow. (AP Photo / Pavel Golvkin)

Officials say the move comes after the company restricted access to state-run media on its platform.

CL.

In a statement Thursday, Nick Clegg, president of Facebook’s global affairs, said “soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their daily means of communicating with family and friends, and silenced.”

#Putin #signs #fake #news #law #jail #journalists #war #reports

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Search Continues for Mom and Her Two Young Boys Missing in New Jersey – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment