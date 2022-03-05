Putin signs ‘fake’ news law that would jail journalists over war reports



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed into law a law that would have jailed journalists for reporting on statements made by officials about the Moscow war in Ukraine.

Under the new law, journalists could face up to 15 years in prison if they report false reports about the military. The law was passed in both houses of the Russian parliament.

Ukraine’s nuclear plant update: Russian attack does not emit radiation, says IAEA chief: Live Blog

The BBC’s Tim Dewey says the law criminalizes independent journalism and that media outlets have suspended the work of its journalists and staff in Russia.

“Our BBC News service in Russian will continue to operate from outside Russia,” he said on Thursday. “The safety of our workers is paramount and we are not prepared to risk their criminal cases just for doing their job.”

He added that BBC journalists would continue to cover the war in Ukraine and around the world.

Russian officials have denied media reports of the army’s difficulty in advancing its offensive in Ukraine amid heavy fighting and night air strikes. They have refused to identify the conflict as a war or an attack, instead calling it a “special military operation.”

Russia has accused the West of turning the Russian people against the war by spreading lies about the number of casualties on the battlefield. According to The Moscow Times, lawmakers have provided “fake” examples of military operations that include old photos of burnt military equipment belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces that have been photoshopped to bear the marks of the Russian military.

Since the start of the military aggression in Ukraine, several Russian media outlets have suspended operations under pressure from the Kremlin. In addition, Moscow has blocked limited social media – Facebook and Twitter – as part of the censorship crackdown.

Officials say the move comes after the company restricted access to state-run media on its platform.

C L.

In a statement Thursday, Nick Clegg, president of Facebook’s global affairs, said “soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their daily means of communicating with family and friends, and silenced.”