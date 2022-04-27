Putin threatens ‘lightning’ fast strikes on any nation that ‘interferes’ with Russia’s war in Ukraine



In a direct threat to the West on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to launch a “lightning strike” on any country that “intervenes” in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“If anyone takes the initiative to intervene from outside and [pose] An unacceptable threat of a strategic nature to Russia, they should know that our retaliatory strikes will be at lightning speed, “he said.

Russia once again faced international outrage this week after advising Western support to Kiev during Russia’s more than 60-day invasion.

But despite calls from countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom to stop their aggressive rhetoric, Putin stepped up his tough talk on Wednesday.

“We have all the tools to do it. No one else can be proud of that now,” he said, referring to the deployment of a hypersonic missile in Russia last month.

“And we’re not proud; we’ll use them if necessary. I want everyone to know,” he continued. All decisions have been made in this regard.

NATO countries and other allies have vowed to continue supporting Ukraine as Russia launches its second offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine, with defense officials warning it will be a more brutal fight.

Moscow has repeatedly defended its “special military operation” in Ukraine as an attempt to “denizify” certain areas – a claim Ukraine and the West have said is clearly wrong.

Russian forces have yet to make any major military advances, and Western nations have said this week that they want to see Russia fail not only in Ukraine, but to the extent that it is unable to carry out similar attacks again.

But Putin redoubled his efforts and told Russian lawmakers, “I would like to reiterate that the special military operation we are conducting in Donbass and Ukraine, which began on February 24, will be carried out unconditionally.”

Russia has recently expanded its “special military operation” in Ukraine outside the eastern Donbass and said it would seek “complete control” over eastern Ukraine – giving it a better chance to launch further operations in neighboring Moldova.

