Putin threatens third-party countries over no-fly zone, says Ukraine could lose statehood



Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would view any move by other countries to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine as an active “participation in the armed conflict.”

According to The New York Times, during a meeting with Russian airline flight attendants, he said, “We have heard calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.”

“It is impossible to do this from Ukrainian territory – it can only be done from the territory of other states. But any such move would be seen by us as participation in a country’s armed conflict that would pose a threat to our troops,” Putin warned.

“Secondly, we will see them as participants in the military conflict, and they are not considered members,” he said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on NATO to impose a no-fly zone on his country, saying the no-fly zone could provoke a major war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

Putin promised that the “realization” of demands to do so would have “disastrous consequences not only for Europe, but for the whole world” and called Western sanctions against Russia “like a declaration of war.”

“Our proposals are on the table with a team of negotiators from Kyiv,” he said. “Hopefully, they will respond positively.”

In addition, Putin has said that Ukraine could potentially lose its statehood if its leaders continue to resist Russian military aggression.

“The current leadership must understand that if they continue to do what they are doing, they will jeopardize the future of the Ukrainian state,” he warned.

“If it happens,” Putin added, “they have to be held accountable.”

Despite rumors of impending martial law in Russia, Putin said he did not plan to impose martial law unless there was an invasion of Russian territory and that there would be no problems with that appointment.

“Only professional military personnel, officers and contract soldiers take part in this operation,” Putin said. “Not a single employee took part and we don’t plan to send them there.”

He expressed full confidence in his army’s ability to “solve all tasks”, “everything is being planned.”

Since the beginning of the aggression, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said it has confirmed the deaths of 351 civilians.

The Geneva-based office said another 707 civilians were injured between February 24 and midnight on Friday.

Ukrainian officials have presented a much higher number.

A limited ceasefire that Russia announced in two Ukrainian cities allowing the evacuation of civilians quickly collapsed on Saturday, with Ukrainian officials blaming Russian shelling for blocking the promised safe passage.

The number of people fleeing the country has reached 1.4 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.