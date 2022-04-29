Putin to attend G20 summit, Indonesia says; Zelenskyy also invited



Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Indonesian President Joko Widodo that he will attend this year’s Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia announced on Friday.

“At 7 o’clock last night, I spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” Widodo said in a statement. “President Putin is grateful for the invitation to the G20 summit and has stated that he will attend.”

The Indonesian president said he had talked to Putin about the importance of reaching a peace agreement with the Ukrainian leadership and ending the war immediately.

The Southeast Asian nation has said it is ready to provide humanitarian assistance and assist in the peace process in any way possible.

Putin’s invitation to the November 20 intergovernmental summit appears to have come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, although Ukraine is not part of the G-20.

Zelensky shared on Twitter on Wednesday that he and Widodo had spoken.

The couple reportedly discussed food security – which officials have repeatedly warned could be a global issue because of Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Zelensky added that he thanked Indonesia for its support for Ukraine’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially for a clear position in the UN”.

Widodo says his nation is constitutionally barred from supplying arms to a foreign nation, but Indonesia has made clear its position on Russia’s deadly attack and voted for Putin to withdraw its troops, along with 140 other countries, at the UN General Assembly.

Although Indonesia, along with 23 other countries, Stop Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council has been suspended since the second vote earlier this month.

Zelensky thanked Widodo for inviting him to the G20 summit but did not confirm whether he would attend.

Leaders of the world’s largest economies, including the United States, the EU, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia and China, are ready to discuss issues related to the G20 summit, global health, increasing digitization of the global economy, climate change and energy security – a problem new to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Has taken urgency.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said she welcomed President Biden Zelensky’s invitation but said his position on Moscow was clear.

“The president is clear about his vision: it should not do business as usual and Russia should not be a part of it,” he said.