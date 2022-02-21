World

Putin to Formally Recognize Two Breakaway Regions in Eastern Ukraine

Putin to Formally Recognize Two Breakaway Regions in Eastern Ukraine
Putin to Formally Recognize Two Breakaway Regions in Eastern Ukraine – Gadget Clock

Putin to Formally Recognize Two Breakaway Regions in Eastern Ukraine – Gadget Clock

Russian President Vladimir Putin will formally recognize the independence of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine where Russia has been supporting armed separatists in an eight-year conflict, the Kremlin said Monday.

The move by Putin will likely be seen by the United States and its European allies as a dramatic provocation and possibly part of a pretext to invade Ukraine.

Many experts believe that Moscow’s formal recognition will effectively scuttle a previous ceasefire agreement that some Western allies hoped could provide a route out of the crisis.

Over the past week, the Russian parliament and top officials have asked Putin to formally recognize the Ukrainian regions, which have self-proclaimed themselves the Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic. Both have been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

On Monday, a Kremlin statement said Putin “intended to sign the decree in the near future.”

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com

