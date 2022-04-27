Putin vows that Ukraine war goals will be ‘unconditionally fulfilled’



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday demanded that Moscow’s war goals in Ukraine be “unconditionally met”, despite talks this week between Ukraine’s allies to further support Kiev’s government in the war with arms.

Speaking in the Russian parliament, Putin said, “I would like to reiterate that the special military operation we are conducting in Donbass and Ukraine, which began on February 24, will be carried out unconditionally.”

He said it would “guarantee the safety of the inhabitants” of the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine that Russia recognized as independent shortly before launching a military operation in Ukraine, as well as Crimea – which Russia annexed in 2014 – and “historically the whole country.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin later told Gadget Clock a day after dozens of defense ministers had gathered for a meeting at the U.S. Air Force’s Ramstein air base in Germany that “we must win the war today to make sure we can ensure what Ukraine needs.”

Austin told Gadget Clock national security reporter Jennifer Griffin, referring to the territory south and east of Ukraine, “they will need a variety of things to be able to shape the fight a little better.” “So, we go to long-range artillery and tanks and armor and see things like this.”

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Putin also met for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the UN said it had agreed to remove the besieged steel plant in the town of Mariupol.

UN spokesman Stephen Dujarric said the Russian leader and UN chief had “discussed humanitarian aid proposals and the evacuation of civilians from the conflict zone, such as the situation in Mariupol.”

They agreed in principle, he said, that the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel complex where Ukrainian guards are stationed in the southeastern city.

