Putin’s alleged war crimes: What is ICC investigating?

13 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has launched an investigation into alleged war crimes after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said there was “reasonable grounds” to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity had taken place in Ukraine.

“The next step is to seek approval from the court’s pre-trial chamber to open an investigation and proceed with the process of obtaining it,” Khan said.

Dustin Lewis, director of research at the Harvard Law School program on international law and armed conflict, told Gadget Clock Digital that the ICC would now investigate the allegations.

“Considering the situation in Ukraine, ICC prosecutors can investigate allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes of genocide,” Lewis said. “The ICC has the power to exercise jurisdiction only over natural persons. In other words, it can only prosecute individuals. The ICC has no jurisdiction over those entities to which those persons may be associated, such as a government or the military.”

Russia-Ukraine: Zelensky says it’s a “sad thing” US support comes after Russian war begins: live update

(Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

Evidence of war crimes can be submitted by any individual, government or non-government organization, he said.

Any person or entity, including the government or an NGO, can submit evidence to the ICC Prosecutor. It is the prosecutor’s responsibility to determine the reliability and potential value of the evidence obtained by the office.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova told reporters Monday that Russia had used a vacuum bomb in violation of international law.

“They used a vacuum bomb today,” Markarova said. “The devastation that Russia wants to wreak on Ukraine is huge.”

The bomb is thought to be a thermobaric weapon that absorbs oxygen from a specific region, which then causes an explosion that is capable of evaporating humans.

Russian forces have continued bombing Kharkiv and Kiev, two of Ukraine’s largest cities.

Although Lewis said it was impossible to predict how long the ICC investigation would take, past investigations could indicate that the investigation into the situation in Ukraine could be several years old.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

“It is not possible to predict with a certain degree of accuracy, because an investigation could result in a series of separate cases, against each individual. But if previous ICC investigations were a guideline, an investigation into the situation in Ukraine would take many years,” Lewis explained. Has done.

Although neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC, the court operates on the grounds that it can try individuals who are found guilty of crimes under the jurisdiction of the court, if that person is a citizen of a state party.

“The ICC can only exercise jurisdiction over private individuals; it has no jurisdiction over states such as Ukraine and Russia,” Lewis said. “The ICC operates on the grounds that it falls within the jurisdiction of the court to prosecute anyone responsible for the offense, regardless of whether the person is a state citizen in court. The institute’s activities against a Russian or Ukrainian citizen for a crime. “

(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

However, Lewis said the accused would have to remain in the custody of the court for trial.

“The ICC is not allowed to conduct trials in absentia; in other words, the accused – whether a citizen of Russia or any other country – must be in the custody of the court for trial during the trial. In the case of a crime, the court may sentence the person to life imprisonment.

Lawrence Richard of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

