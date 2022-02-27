World

Putin’s strategic failure and ‘miscalculations’ play out on the world stage, experts weigh in

As the fighting continued on Sunday, Ukrainian forces continued to resist Russian troops, provoking clear frustration and questions of strategic miscalculation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s military is about 4.5 times larger than Ukraine’s active-duty force, but the Ukrainians are holding the capital, Kiev, because Russian troops have surrounded it.

“The longer it lasts, the worse it will be for Vladimir Putin,” Dan Hoffman, the former head of the CIA’s Moscow station, told Gadget Clock Digital. “There must be some questions about the miscalculation.”

Ukraine Russian Forces War: Live Update

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Ukrainian troops took up position outside a military facility as two vehicles caught fire on a road in Kiev, Ukraine.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern last week, senior defense officials noted that Russian troops had failed to conduct successful military operations in the dark.

Russian troops were seen as poorly equipped, and reports suggest that troops were forced to graze in Ukrainian cities for food and supplies – a move that surprised Western visitors.

Former European and NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Ryan said of the 150,000 Russian troops stationed there, “they were out of the field for a very long time in the winter, which is detrimental.” Until the aggression along the border with Ukraine.

“In the Russian army – just as in the Soviet army and then in the Russian army historically – junior soldiers are treated very badly,” he said.

Ryan, who also served as the former acting assistant secretary of defense for international security, argued that it could be a successful strategy to maintain order in a garrison but failed in combat situations.

“They use a very strict discipline that is enforced by extremely harsh punishments to maintain the balance of a fighting force,” he said.

“When you go to war, your troops need initiative and understanding to achieve their goals in the face of adversity – they don’t have that mentality,” Ryan continued. “They don’t have that training. They don’t have the flexibility that Western powers have because of the way our culture works.”

Experts have warned against comparing the US military’s image with Russia’s defense.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, civilian members of a regional defense unit fit their weapons to repel Russian invading forces in Kiev, Ukraine. On Saturday, Russian troops stormed the Ukrainian capital, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take refuge.

(AP Photo / Mikhail Palinchak)

Ukraine attack: Russia ‘growing frustrated’ by lack of momentum: US defense official

“People have a tendency to reflect – we equate our understanding of our military with their understanding of their military. But history does not show that they manage their military affairs the way we do,” Ryan said.

Senior defense officials have confirmed that despite Russia’s advanced military capabilities, Russian forces have failed to achieve aircraft superiority or capture any Ukrainian city.

“Russia has clearly underestimated Ukraine’s willingness to resist. Putin thinks that Ukraine’s resistance will break down like a stale pastry,” James Anderson, a former Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy, told Gadget Clock Digital.

A former Pentagon official has said that despite the “grave danger to himself and his family,” he is relying on Zelensky’s determination to stay in Ukraine, which has united his forces.

“His bold decision to stay in Kiev has clearly strengthened Ukraine’s military resolve and inspired civilians to stand up and fight the invaders,” Anderson said.

Officials agree that Moscow did not expect Ukraine’s determination to deal with Russian forces – a surveillance Hoffman called in Putin’s history under the KGB a ridiculous “intelligence failure” for leading Russian intelligence.

Matt Schlap doesn't think that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in office.

(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

Lawmakers may play to question Putin’s conscience during Pisaki epidemic

As of Saturday, Russia had deployed more than 50 percent of its troops in Ukraine, senior defense officials said.

But Ryan warned that this could indicate that Moscow has launched an operational investigation to examine the Ukrainian weaknesses.

“Typically, in military operational activity it is two-thirds forward and one-third reserve,” he explained. “You reserve one-third of your strength to strengthen where you are weak – to counter enemy attacks – or to exploit success.”

Ryan said Russia was setting an example of a “classic” Russian strategy to pursue a purpose when apparently bypassing other cities and returning later.

Putin justified his aggression in Ukraine by countering NATO’s claim to Russia’s aggression.

Leading the attack, Putin demanded that NATO prevent Ukraine from entering the 30-nation bloc – a claim that the West has explicitly rejected.

Hoffman argued that Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine and that security officials initially feared that his inability to do so would play a role in Ukraine’s favor.

“Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine wanted to join NATO,” said the former CIA Moscow station chief. “Now NATO is joining Ukraine and fighting for their independence and freedom.

“It’s pretty damn awesome,” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

