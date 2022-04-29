Putin’s war claims US Embassy security guard in Kyiv



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The U.S. embassy in Kiev announced this week that a bodyguard who was on leave from its embassy location had died in a battle with Russian forces in Ukraine.

The embassy said in a statement on Twitter that “the US embassy in Kyiv mourns the loss of our dear colleague Volodymyr, who resigned from his job as embassy bodyguard to rejoin the army and protect Ukraine.” “We will never forget his kindness, dedication and courage. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Americans killed fighting Ukraine in Ukraine

The embassy did not provide details about the deceased’s death or his full name. Gadget Clock could not immediately be reached for comment.

The announcement came just days after the United States said it would seek to join other countries in formally reopening its embassy in Ukraine.

Reports this week suggest that Washington will gradually send its staff back to Ukraine after posting in Poland following Putin’s attack.

Instead of returning directly to the Ukrainian capital, embassy staff will set up shop in the western city of Lviv, about two hours from the Polish border.

Some mountain lawmakers are pushing the administration to reopen the embassy to “symbolically confirm” Washington’s commitment to Ukraine.

About 20 other countries have resumed diplomatic missions in Kiev since Russia withdrew from the capital last month.

Moscow threatens to hit Kiev with long-range missiles if it attacks Russian soil

Russia renewed its threat on Kiev earlier this week when it said it would not hesitate to target the city with long-range weapons if its supply lines were attacked.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that “as we have warned, the Russian armed forces are always ready to carry out retaliatory attacks with long-range smart weapons against the decision-making centers in Kiev.”

The Defense Ministry added that it would have no hesitation in assisting Western officials who are in Kiev.

“One of the Western countries, present at the Ukrainian decision-making center in Kiev with advisory powers, will not necessarily create problems for Russia in its decision to take revenge,” the ministry warned.

Other global partners, including the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Netherlands and France, have said they will resume operations in the capital, despite US reservations about reopening its embassy in Kiev.