Putin’s war on verge of expanding outside Ukraine as it cries ‘terrorism’ in Moldova



Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deadly war in Europe is on the verge of spreading beyond Ukraine as Kremlin officials on Thursday accused Moldova of “terrorist activity”.

Moscow kept an eye on Moldova last week when a Russian general said his goal was to gain “full control” not only of eastern Ukraine, but also of its southern regions over the Black Sea.

This would allow Russia to gain better access to Transnistria, a recognized isolated state with a sympathetic relationship with Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that “we are concerned about the escalation of tensions in Transnistria, where in recent days there have been several incidents of shelling, blowing up social and infrastructural facilities.” “We consider these acts to be terrorist acts aimed at destabilizing the situation.”

Zakharova’s comments came after reports of an explosion in a separatist region this week hit the state security ministry in the town of Tiraspol, the region’s capital.

The second target was reported Tuesday after hitting Russian radio broadcast antennas in the town of Mayak, about seven miles from the Moldovan border with Ukraine.

But despite a history of strained relations, Moldova and Transnistria have signed a treaty since 1992, and earlier this year there were clear signs that the Cold War mentality was melting.

As part of the 1992 peace agreement, Russia maintains a presence in Transnistria, where about 1,500 Russian troops are stationed as “peacekeepers.”

Moldovan is an isolated region, and the match between the Ukrainian self-proclaimed Donetsk and the Luhansk People’s Republic of Donbass – which served to justify Putin’s illegal attack in February – is of great concern to many.

Reports this week show that officials in the region suspect that Russia was behind the attack on Transnistria in support of the second illegal attack.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it had “strongly condemned” any move by Ukraine to implicate Transnistria in what is happening in Ukraine. “Every now and then there is a shocking statement about the readiness of the Russian peacekeepers, the Tiraspol airfield, Transnistria for any offensive.

“But all these statements do not cast doubt on the fact that the situation on the left bank of the Dinister, including the security zone, is reliably controlled by the joint peacekeeping force,” he added.

Zakharova’s remarks echo the sentiments expressed by Russia in the wake of its February attack, which it called a “special military operation.”

Putin has demanded that his troops release Russian supporters who they say have been persecuted by regional authorities without evidence.