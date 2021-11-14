pv-sindhu-asks-why-badminton-is-called-bad-know-the-history-behind-the-name-how-badminton-comes-from-united-kingdom-watch-video asked

Star shuttler PV Sindhu, who won the Olympic medal twice for India, has asked an interesting question while releasing a video. Why is our sport badminton called ‘bad’?

India’s star female shuttler PV Sindhu has shared a video on her Instagram. Although this is a video of paid partnership, but the question he has asked in it is very interesting. And his answer is even more interesting than that. In fact, the two-time Olympic medalist has asked why her sport badminton is called ‘Bad’.

PV Sindhu says in this video that, ‘Since childhood, I wanted to become a badminton player. People used to ask me why badminton only and I used to say that I like it. But one question always comes to my mind that why it is called badminton when it is not bad at all.

In this video of the online study platform, Sindhu also gets the answer to her question. In which it is told that badminton is not a bad or bad game at all. Rather, the game was named badminton after a place in the United Kingdom.

How did ‘Badminton’ get this name?

The game was started in the year 1873 at Badminton House in Gloucestershire. Till that time, it was known as “The Game of Badminton” and later the official name of the game was changed to badminton. Until 1887, the game continued to be played under the rules issued in British India. Many official rules of this game were also made in 1887 itself.

Then in 1893, the England Badminton Association published the first set of rules according to these regulations, similar to today’s rules, and on 13 September of the same year, badminton was officially introduced at the “Dunbar” building at 6 Waverly Grove in Portsmouth, England. Started.

In 1899 he also started the All England Open Badminton Championship, which became the world’s first badminton competition. From India, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is the first shuttler to win the All England Open Badminton Championship for India.

The International Badminton Federation (IBF) (now known as the World Badminton Federation) was established in 1934. Canada, Denmark, England, France, the Netherlands, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales became its founders. India joined as an ally in 1936. The BWF now regulates the international badminton game and develops the sport around the world.