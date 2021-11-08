PV Sindhu dance on romantic song Indian shuttler look very beautiful Gorgeous in traditional dress diwali photo goes viral Padma Awards Watch Video

Star shuttler PV Sindhu, who won two Olympic medals for India, was honored with the Padma Vibhushan award by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 8 November 2021. Rani Rampal, the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, also received the Padma Shri award from the President. Meanwhile, an Instagram reel of PV Sindhu went viral on social media.

In this video clip of Instagram, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is looking very beautiful in traditional dress. The love song from the album ‘CKay the First’ was playing in the background. PV Sindhu was dancing on it. More than 3 lakh views and more than 2100 comments have come on this video of him. Instagram users are praising her dance and look a lot.

Seeing the look of PV Sindhu, many users called her a queen. It also includes many celebrities. Model Lakshmi Manchu described PV Sindhu as very cute. PV Sindhu also thanked her in a different way. kuldeepsinh_rana_0777 wrote, ‘Ma’am you are looking very beautiful.’ Physivilla called Sindhu the most beautiful girl in India. im_sakinakhan wrote, ‘How can someone be so beautiful.’

Some people even asked Sindhu to focus on her game. _mohapatra_07 wrote, ‘Ma’am please focus on your practice and training.’ snigdha2046 wrote, ‘I want to become a badminton player like PV Sindhu in the coming times.’ manikantadkane wrote, ‘I am totally different from you.’ mounika_mathangi15 wrote, ‘Madam super. You are looking very beautiful.’

PV Sindhu also shared her pictures on Instagram a few days ago. Those pictures were from Diwali celebrations. Sindhu wrote in the caption of those pictures, ‘Feeling dazzling like a line of light.’

PV Sindhu won the silver medal in women’s singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She did not manage to reach the final at the Tokyo Olympics this year, but she did win a bronze medal.