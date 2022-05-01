PV Sindhu lost momentum after arguing with referee over penalty, had to be content with bronze medal in Badminton Asia Championships

PV Sindhu Won Bronze Medal Badminton Asia Championships: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-finals played in Manila on 30 April 2022. After this defeat, PV Sindhu had to be content with a bronze medal in the Badminton Asia Championships. PV Sindhu easily won the first game during the match against defending champion Akane Yamaguchi.

PV Sindhu was ahead 13-11 in the second game as well. However, on the same score, there was an argument with the referee regarding the penalty of PV Sindhu. When the match resumed, Sindhu lost her momentum, while allowing Yamaguchi to regain momentum against her opponent. Though PV Sindhu tied at 19-19, Yamaguchi scored two consecutive points to win the second game.

The referee found Sindhu guilty of wasting time and imposed a one point penalty. For Sindhu, this one point penalty completely changed the color of the match. Sindhu was never able to take the lead in the deciding match. When she was behind 7-11. After this Yamaguchi took three points and Sindhu could take only two points.

This brings the score to Yamaguchi’s 14-9. However, after this Sindhu tried to make a comeback. He reduced Yamaguchi’s lead (12-15) by taking three consecutive points. However, the score when in favor of Yamaguchi was 18–14. After this Sindhu could only score one point, while Yamaguchi won the match with 3 points.

PV Sindhu She went down 21-13 19-21 16-21 to top seed and world number two Yamaguchi in the semi-final that lasted one hour and six minutes. This is Sindhu’s second medal in this tournament. Sindhu had earlier also won a bronze medal in 2014 Gimcheon. After this defeat, the win record between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi has gone up to 13-9. India’s challenge in this continental championship (singles category) also ended with the defeat of PV Sindhu.

List of Indians who won medals in Asian Championships

Dinesh Khanna – Gold Medal (1965), Bronze Medal (1969)

Suresh Goyal – Bronze Medal (1965)

Meena Shah – Bronze Medal (1965)

Owen Roncon and Sarojini Apte – Bronze Medal (1965)

AI Sheikh and Achala Karnik – Bronze Medal (1965)

Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh – Bronze Medal (1971)

Prakash Padukone – Bronze Medal (1976)

Syed Modi and Prakash Padukone – Silver Medal (1978)

Pullela Gopichand – Bronze Medal (2000)

Anoop Sridhar – Bronze Medal (2007)

Saina Nehwal – Bronze Medal (2010, 2016, 2018)

PV Sindhu – Bronze Medal (2014), Bronze Medal (2022)

– Bronze Medal (2014), Bronze Medal (2022) Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa – Bronze Medal (2014)

HS Prannoy – Bronze Medal (2018)

Dinesh Khanna is the only Indian shuttler to win gold in the Badminton Asia Championships. He achieved this feat in the second season of the tournament i.e. 1965. Dinesh Khanna then defeated Thailand’s Sangob Ratansurn 15-3, 15-11 in the final in Lucknow on 14 November. Dinesh Khanna later went on to win a bronze medal in the 1969 championship held in Manila.