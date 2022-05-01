PV Sindhu lost semi-finals due to wrong decision of umpire, star shuttler said– chief referee did not even take any action; Watch Video – PV Sindhu loses semi-final due to umpire’s wrong decision? The star shuttler said – the chief referee did not even take any action; Watch Video

India’s two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu brought tears to her eyes after an “unfair” umpire’s decision broke her rhythm and shattered her dreams of winning the Asian Badminton Championships (BAC). PV Sindhu suffered a defeat against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-final match of the tournament played on 30 April 2022 in Manila, Philippines.

When PV Sindhu was leading 14-11 in the second game after winning the first game, she was fined a point for taking too much time while serving. After this, the rhythm of this 26-year-old player of Hyderabad got disturbed. In the end, she lost the match 21-13, 19-21, 16-21. In this way he had to be content with the bronze medal. This is Sindhu’s second medal at the Asian Badminton Championships.

Sindhu said after the match on Saturday, ‘The umpire told me that you are taking too much time. However, the truth was that the opposition player was not ready at that time. Then the umpire suddenly gave him the point. It was really unfair. I think this was one of the reasons for my defeat.

He said, ‘I mean to say I think so, because at that time the score was 14-11 and it could have been 15-11, but instead it became 14-12. After that he scored consecutive points. I think it was very unfair. Maybe I would have won the match and played in the final.

Sindhu said, ‘I spoke to the chief referee, he came and he said that the decision has already been taken. As the chief referee you need to at least be sure what the mistake was. He should have taken a decision after seeing the replays.

Sindhu’s father PV Ramana said that Sindhu is extremely disappointed with this decision. Ramana told PTI, ‘She was confident of winning gold this time, so she is very disappointed. She was crying when she spoke to me but I told her to forget what happened.

PV Sindhu was also seen having a discussion with the Chief Referee. You can also watch that video below. Ramana said, ‘What the umpire did was not right, if she was delaying then she should have been warned by showing a yellow card first. If he was punished by at least one point, he would have been shown a red card, but nothing was done.

Speculations were rife that Sindhu would not accept the bronze medal as she did not participate in the medal ceremony. However, PV Sindhu put an end to these speculations by tweeting a picture along with the medal. PV Sindhu wrote in a tweet, ‘A medal at the end of a painful campaign is always special. It could have been better than this. Now all eyes are on the next competition.

Ramana clarified that permission was taken from the authorities for not being able to attend the medal distribution ceremony. “It is not that she does not accept the medal. He had to catch a flight back home, so he had taken permission from the authorities.