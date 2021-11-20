PV Sindhu Lost To Akane Yamaguchi in Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament Semifinal Beaten Japanese Shuttler In Tokyo Olympics Quarterfinal

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament. In the same year, Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

PV Sindhu, who won two Olympic medals for India, lost in straight games to top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament. Let us tell you that Sindhu was defeated by Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics. Indian shuttler created history by winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.

Prior to this match, Sindhu had a 12-7 record against Yamaguchi and had defeated the Japanese shuttler in both the matches including the Tokyo Olympics this year. But today Sindhu could not do wonders and lost to Yamaguchi. This one-sided Japan shuttler won 13-21, 9-21 within 32 minutes.

Talking about today’s match, third seed PV Sindhu was not in her best form and went down from the start in both the games. In the second game, Sindhu took the lead for some time but Yamaguchi didn’t stand a chance after making a brilliant comeback.

Yamaguchi was defeated in the Tokyo Olympics

A few days ago this year, PV Sindhu had defeated Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu had made it to the semi-finals by defeating Japan’s shuttler 21-13, 22-20 in the quarterfinal match of the Games. However, in the semi-finals, Sindhu was defeated by top seed Tai Tzu Ying.

After this, Sindhu won her second Olympic medal by defeating Hee Bing Xiao of China in the bronze medal match. Earlier, Sindhu had won a silver medal in the Rio Olympics. In Rio, Sindhu had to face defeat against Carolina Marin of Spain in the final.

The Japanese will now face the winner of the match between fourth seed An Seung and Thailand’s Pee Chaewan. After Sidhu’s loss in this tournament, India’s hopes now rest on Kidambi Srikanth, who will take on third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men’s semi-finals.