PV Sindhu Wins Bronze At Tokyo Olympics, Celebs Celebrates

Mumbai. Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on Sunday won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao of China to win her second Olympic medal. With this win, Sindhu has become the first Indian woman player to have won two medals at the Olympics. She is the second Indian after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two medals. As soon as the information about Sindhu winning the medal was received, congratulations and best wishes to the player started pouring in from all over the country. Bollywood celebs also did not lag behind. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Dulquer Salmaan and other celebs are among those congratulating Sindhu on her victory.

Samantha Akkineni wrote for Sindhu that she respected Sindhu’s hard work. He also called Sindhu special. The actress wrote in her Instagram stories, ‘And she did it again. I can’t even imagine how much it takes. We love you and respect your hard work and dedication. You are very special.

Taapsee Pannu wrote in the joy of Sindhu’s victory, ‘Our girl is bringing home a bronze medal. he does it. I would say it is only one color at a time. Celebrations happen. You are different in yourself. I congratulate you.’

Congratulations @pvsindhu1 on winning the bronze🥉 and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud pic.twitter.com/G8rKWbhFOO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 1, 2021

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations on winning a bronze medal and becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You have made the country feel proud.

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote, “It is this Indian woman who is showing us the way… Sindhu is the first Indian to win two individual medals in Olympics.”

Significantly, Sindhu had captured the silver medal in the Rio Olympics. Two medals have come in the journey of the Indian contingent so far in this Olympics. Mirabai Chanu got the first medal in weight lifting. Chanu won the silver medal in the 49 kg category.