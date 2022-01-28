PVC Aadhaar Now PVC Aadhar card will be made for the whole house with a single mobile number know-how to process

PVC Aadhaar : If your mobile number is not linked with Aadhar card then you can still order PVC Aadhar card. For this you have to apply in this way.

PVC Aadhaar : Aadhar card was introduced in 2009. Since then, Aadhar has become a universal document, whether it is banking facility or the benefit of government scheme, Aadhar card has become an essential document for all. UIDAI has made many changes over time to make Aadhaar secure. For the convenience of the people, PVC version of Aadhaar was also launched which is very easy to carry in pocket. At the same time, recently UIDAI has taken a new decision regarding PVC Aadhaar, in which now PVC Aadhaar card can be ordered for the entire family from a single mobile number.

UIDAI gave information by tweeting – UIDAI has given information about the order of PVC Aadhar card for the whole family from one mobile by tweeting. Let us tell you that till now a separate mobile number was required for every PVC Aadhaar. But now the verification of PVC Aadhaar can be done for the entire family through a single mobile number.

Fees for PVC Aadhar card have to be paid as much – PVC base is very easy to maintain. It is in plastic form and its size is similar to that of an ATM debit card. At the same time, for security, the OR code and Aadhaar number are mentioned in it. If you also want to make PVC Aadhar card, then only 50 rupees will have to be paid for it.

How to Apply for PVC Aadhar Card

, If you want to apply for PVC Aadhar card then you can do so by visiting the UIDAI website uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in.

, You will have to enter your Aadhar card number, Virtual ID number or registration number on the website.

, You will place the order by paying a fee of Rs 50, after a few days it will reach your registered address.

If there is no mobile link with Aadhaar, then do this – If your mobile number is not linked with Aadhar card then you can still order PVC Aadhar card. For this you have to apply in this way.

Also read: PAN-Aadhaar Link: This is the last date to link PAN-Aadhaar, do this work if the date of birth is different, understand the whole process

, First of all login https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint for this.

, Register your Aadhar card number.

, Enter the security code and click on the option My mobile number not registered below.

, After this OTP will come, enter it.

, Pay the fee of Rs 50 online and your application will be complete.