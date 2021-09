Q&A: Answers to your questions about Sweden’s latest travel rules

Can I enter Sweden from the US?

depends on. Sweden currently has a ban on entry from outside the EU, but has a fairly long list of exemptions. This includes all travelers from some non-EU countries, but the US is not one of them – as of 6 September, the United States, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia have all been removed from the exemption list.

You can still travel to Sweden from the US or any other non-EU, non-exempt country, if you are covered by another exemption.

This includes anyone with EU citizenship, people with a Swedish residence permit, people traveling for immediate family reasons, including being present at the birth of a family member, and people traveling for essential work . But if you are not covered by one of these exemptions, you are not able to travel directly from the US to Sweden, regardless of your vaccination status.

Can I enter Sweden from the UK?

Look up. The UK is not one of the non-EU countries that are exempt from the entry ban. The EU has not yet made a formal equivalent decision regarding people getting vaccinated in the UK, but several different countries have. Sweden is not one of them.

What counts as an urgent family cause?

This is one of the most obscure reasons for the exemption from the travel ban.

It is not possible to get pre-approval from the Swedish police, who are in charge of border control, or any other authority, so there is a certain risk if you travel hoping to be covered by this exemption.

Police say immediate family reasons apply when there is a sudden illness or accident that requires the foreign traveler to be in Sweden, for example to be present for a birth, funeral or palliative care. Other ceremonies, including weddings, do not count, but you may be covered by this exemption if you are required to “be called for property division, inheritance negotiations, or court negotiations in a public court or family court” in Sweden. Is. It is the responsibility of the passenger to bring proof of exemption.

There is no strict definition of the relationship you have with the person receiving the care, and the policy also says that this may apply to relationships outside of the traditional nuclear family, suggesting that for example those involving siblings (although they are not covered by it) exemptions for “close family connections”; see below).

You can also travel to Sweden if you prove a close family relationship with a Swedish citizen, EEA citizen or foreigner with long-term or permanent residence in Sweden or the EEA. In this context, “close family ties” means spouses, co-living partners and minor children (siblings and cousins ​​only count if there is a proven financial dependency), and the traveler has to prove the connection. is needed.

Police say you can do this “with a decision letter from the Swedish Migration Agency, excerpts from the population register, marriage certificate or license, cohabitation agreement, bank statement from a common bank account, birth certificate etcetera”, either Written or translated English or Scandinavian language. If this exemption applies to you, it is sufficient to prove family ties; You do not need to prove that the reason for the visit is “urgent”.

I am not exempted from travel ban. Can I still enter Sweden through Denmark?

Yes. There are no restrictions on entry into Sweden from other Nordic countries, and this applies even if you are a non-Nordic or non-EU resident. There is no set amount of time you must spend in the Nordic country before entering Sweden restriction-free. This is as far as Sweden is concerned, anyway; Obviously you also need to take into account whatever travel restrictions apply to the other Nordic country.

An important caveat is that, again, decisions on border controls are made by the Swedish police.

What documents do I need to enter Sweden?

If you are traveling from a Nordic country, you will only need the same documents you normally use for travel (passport, visa or national ID card).

From an EU country, you will either need an EU digital COVID certificate indicating that you have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID in the past six months, Or A negative COVID-19 test is not older than 72 hours, Or Proof that you fall into a category that is exempt from this requirement (for example, a Swedish residence permit or proof of Swedish citizenship).

If you do not have an EU Digital COVID Certificate, you can use an equivalent certificate instead. Detailed information on the criteria is available from the Public Health Agency, but border police regulations state that the certificate must be issued in an EU/EEA country, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, the Vatican, or a state. In the list of so-called exempt countries (ie countries that are exempt from travel restrictions). This means that people with an NHS vaccine certificate from the UK or a CDC card from the US, for example, may not be able to use it to enter Sweden from an EU country, as neither the UK nor the US Only the US is exempt from entry. Sanctions.

Note that the vaccine certificate is only accepted if you enter from an EU/EEA country or Switzerland, not from outside the EU.

From a non-EU country, you will need a negative COVID-19 test older than 48 hours (or proof that you are exempt from this requirement, such as a Swedish residence permit or proof of Swedish citizenship) And Proof that you fall into a category that is exempt from entry restrictions if you are traveling from a non-exempt country (for example, documents proving your immediate family reason for travel).

Who is exempt from the requirements to show a negative test on arrival?

Swedish citizens as well as non-Swedish citizens are exempted from the right of residence in Sweden. You will need to prove your status by showing a Swedish passport, ID card, residence permit, or proof of your residency status.

People traveling from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway are not required to show a negative test result.

Special rules apply for those working from across the border. People who cross the border frequently to work or study in Sweden or another state may instead show a negative COVID-19 test that is no more than a week old (but again, if you No test is required if traveling from Denmark, Finland, Iceland or Norway).

What types of tests are accepted?

Both PCR and antigen tests are accepted. The information in the certificate must be provided in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, English or French, and must contain the following information:

Name and date of birth of the person who has been tested

Date and time when the exam was taken

disease or infectious agent, COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2 or its variant)

The type of test done. It should be an antigen test, PCR test, LAMP test or TMA test

negative test result

Name, telephone number and address of the laboratory issuing the certificate or conducting the test.

If you are traveling from a non-EU country, the test must be done no later than 48 hours before the border crossing, no more than 72 hours if you are traveling from an EU country, and no more than 72 hours before the border crossing from no more than one week, if you are a cross-border worker or student. That time is measured between the time of the test and the time to cross the Swedish border, so try to take into account the margin of error in case of delay.

When will Sweden completely relax its rules for non-EU travellers?

We don’t know, but the government has confirmed that there is a change in the card. A spokesman for Interior Minister Mikel Damberg told The Local that the government is examining the possibility of exempting fully vaccinated residents of “some third countries” from entry restrictions.

As of 6 September, there is still no difference in the application of a non-EU entry ban based on vaccination status. This means that even if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you cannot enter Sweden from outside the EU unless you are exempt.

This is a stricter policy than many other countries; The EU itself recommends that member states allow vaccinated travelers (at least those who have received a COVID vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency, EMA) to travel to their countries from outside the EU.

“There are many countries with which Sweden has close ties. There, the government will now examine the possibility of exempting fully vaccinated residents in some third countries,” Interior Minister Mikel Damberg told TT news agency in early September. Told. “I’m thinking primarily of the United Kingdom, but also the United States, even though the United States is more complex and many states have very different rules,” he said.

Will I need to isolate or undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Sweden?

Sweden’s rules for the arrival of passengers have taken the form of recommendations by the Public Health Agency, rather than laws. This means that they are not legally enforceable, but anyone traveling to Sweden (whether you live here or are just visiting) should follow these recommendations, as they are not intended to be optional. Huh.

For most people arriving in Sweden from a non-Nordic country, you must take the same day test as soon as possible after arrival. Some airports offer testing for arriving passengers, and otherwise you should check the 1177.se website for information on ordering your test. It’s always free; Just explain that you have come from abroad.

The following people are not advised to be tested if they are symptom-free: people who have traveled only inside the Nordics; people who received either two doses of the vaccine or one dose at least three weeks before arrival; People who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in the last six months; People who have already submitted negative test results to enter Sweden; and children under the age of six.

In addition to receiving the test, all arriving from non-Nordic countries are advised to be “cautious” during the week following arrival. This means paying extra attention to potential symptoms, avoiding non-essential contact with people in risk groups, and generally limiting your social contacts.

These recommendations are currently in force until at least October 31.

Where can I find updated information on what Sweden’s travel rules apply to?

You should always check with an official before traveling if you want to be absolutely sure.

The rules surrounding entry restrictions are decided by the Swedish government, specifically the Ministry of Justice, and border checks are carried out by the Swedish police. Recommendations for all people arriving in Sweden from abroad such as possible isolation or testing are decided by the Public Health Agency.

We at The Local are committed to keeping you updated with the situation, and you can find the latest updates on travel at thelocal.se/tag/travel-news. To see when the information was last checked, check the “update” time in the upper left corner of the articles. If you do not find the information you need, you can email us at any time [email protected] And we will do our best to contact you, but please be aware that we are a news organization and we cannot provide legal advice or guarantee if your visit will be permitted.

Be careful when using other sources to plan your trip, such as Facebook groups and even the official EU travel site ReOpenEU. These may not always be up to date.

More details about all the rules mentioned in this article can be found on the official link given below: