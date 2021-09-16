Q&A: Pascal Siakam wants to live in Toronto

For me at the time when I started being that person, I felt there was not that much level of communication, to be honest. And that was the only thing I really felt. It was like, “We’ve given you the max contract, but are you the man?” I guess this is something I was struggling with.

what do you mean by that?

Obviously, Kyle was there, being a point guard. Kyle was, to me, always the greatest raptor of all time. I think he was always like, “I was the guy.” I had the contract, but I never really felt like I was that guy, to be honest.

You wanted them to say, “You know, there’s max contract here. You’re the man. You’re the centerpiece that’s going to take us to the repeat championship.”

Yes. I never really felt like it was. And I think those conversations are happening right now.

Business rumors are part of business. But after this season there must be a part of you who said, “Wow, I won a championship for you guys. I became an All-Star.” Is there a human side to you, like “Dude, this is messy?”

Yes. I think it is. Definitely. And I think that’s something I’ll definitely struggle with. Do you know? And I also think about my name in a negative way. For me, it was weird. Because I’m like, “Damn it.” I am such a positive person, people who know me. People see my story, understand where I have come from and all the things I have achieved in my career so far. It’s always been about positivity, hasn’t it? It’s always like good things happen. “How can you hate this person” – sort of thing.

Coming to Toronto, I always felt like it was the perfect mix. Me and Toronto were always right because, well, I’m international, I love the diversity of being in Toronto. I understand being the underdog. Toronto has always felt like it is that kind of city. People always feel that they never get respect from ordinary American media.