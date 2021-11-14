Qaddafi Son to Run for President in Libya

CAIRO – After years of underground and months of gestures, Libya’s ousted dictator Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi’s son and former heir emerged from the shadows on Sunday to announce his candidacy for the presidency in Libya’s upcoming elections.

The colonel’s son, Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, who put a reformist face in the Gaddafi regime before helping his father crush opposition rebels during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, was a little surprised, he said. The New York Times offered him a job in May. Nevertheless, his re-election came as a shock to the fragile efforts leading up to the election, which international actors and Libyans hope will be the next major step in Libya’s transition from anarchy to years of civil war and peace and stability.

The election process gained momentum on Friday when world powers met with Libyan leaders in Paris to reaffirm their commitment to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24. But it remains to be seen what will happen to this announcement, Libya’s leaders are still unable to. Agree on the basic rules for voting – not on the election law or whether the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held at the same time or on the same date.

Mohammed Manfi, chairman of Libya’s presidential council, said in Paris that he had supported the December 24 presidential election, but that the country’s prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dabeba, had not made such a commitment.