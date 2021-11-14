Qaddafi Son to Run for President in Libya
CAIRO – After years of underground and months of gestures, Libya’s ousted dictator Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi’s son and former heir emerged from the shadows on Sunday to announce his candidacy for the presidency in Libya’s upcoming elections.
The colonel’s son, Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, who put a reformist face in the Gaddafi regime before helping his father crush opposition rebels during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, was a little surprised, he said. The New York Times offered him a job in May. Nevertheless, his re-election came as a shock to the fragile efforts leading up to the election, which international actors and Libyans hope will be the next major step in Libya’s transition from anarchy to years of civil war and peace and stability.
The election process gained momentum on Friday when world powers met with Libyan leaders in Paris to reaffirm their commitment to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24. But it remains to be seen what will happen to this announcement, Libya’s leaders are still unable to. Agree on the basic rules for voting – not on the election law or whether the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held at the same time or on the same date.
Mohammed Manfi, chairman of Libya’s presidential council, said in Paris that he had supported the December 24 presidential election, but that the country’s prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dabeba, had not made such a commitment.
Mr Dabeba has said he plans to run for president. Other potential candidates include military commander Khalifa Hifter, who leads Libya’s eastern army; Speaker of Parliament, Aguila Saleh; And former Home Minister Fathi Bashagha.
But Mr. Al-Gaddafi, J. Seen in the video While filing his candidacy in the southern city assembly on Sunday, wearing the traditional Libyan robe and turban, it was the first public appearance among Libyans in years, it could be a big challenge for all of them.
Whether victorious or not, Mr al-Gaddafi has made a remarkable comeback, a return that reflects how times have changed since he was captured by rebels in Libya in 2011 and assassinated by his father. Mr al-Gaddafi, a rival of both Eastern and Western governments, has been held captive by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on suspicion of war crimes committed during the uprising.
Imadeddin Badi, a Libyan analyst, Tweeted on Sunday The “disappointing canvas” was being painted for the election, noting that the candidates now include someone who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (Mr. Al-Gaddafi) and “a leader” (Mr. Hifter). Mr Hifter is being tried in a US court for allegedly torturing Libyans during the war.
Mr. Libya’s military prosecutor announced on Sunday that he had asked the National Electoral Commission to suspend both candidates until their candidacies were cleared. The commission did not respond until Sunday evening.
For years, Libyans did not know whether Mr. al-Gaddafi was alive or dead. Silently released in 2017, he has been out of public view for the past several years.
But UN-led efforts to reunite the country’s institutions and pave the way for a unified government have now given it a chance to regain publicity, but analysts say it is doubtful whether it will gain widespread support.
Some Libyans on Sunday rejected Mr al-Gaddafi’s candidacy because of his father’s cynical attempts to regain power. But they did not expect better alternatives.
“Only a continuous cycle of chaos, fighting and violations can be expected,” said Mohamed Doukali, 47, a government official in the Libyan capital, Tripoli. Will support the dictator’s son.
For many Libyans, Mr. al-Gaddafi represents an opportunity to deny the turmoil and violence of the past decade, with a potentially consolidated figure that reminds them of the more stable days before the uprising.
“Actually, I do not want to vote for the current well-known candidate,” said Aya Ahmed, a 31-year-old architect from Tripoli. A broken and divided Libya.
With all the focus on voting difficulties, elections alone are unlikely to stabilize Libya. Oil-rich North Africa is a target of economic upheaval, armed militias with little intent to disintegrate, divisive politics, divisions between East and West, and constant intervention by external forces supporting both sides in the war in recent years. Country
The conference in Paris – attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Vice President Camilla Harris – was intended to address the thousands of foreign troops and mercenaries sent to Libya. Stayed there for more than a year by foreign powers, including Russia and Turkey, and after the end of the latest round of wars between the country’s eastern and western groups.
Libya took a small step toward expelling foreigners last week, when Mr Hifter announced that 300 mercenaries fighting alongside him would be released on an unspecified date, people who are threatening a meager ceasefire and elections. That
The Russian private security firm Wagner Group, as well as some troops from Chad, Sudan and Syria, is estimated to have 20,000 foreign troops, according to the United Nations.
Despite pressure from European powers and the United States, Russia and Turkey, whose backed guns are backed by opposing sides, are reluctant to withdraw.
Mohamed Abdusami Contributed to the report from Tripoli, Libya.
