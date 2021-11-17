Jacob Chanesley, a former actor and Navy sailor known as Quennon Shaman, who was described by prosecutors as the “flag bearer” of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

Mr Chanceley, 34, emerged as one of the most familiar figures in the riots, mainly because of the exotic attire he wore that day: a horned helmet, his bare shoulders paired and a red-and-white-and-thick patina. Paint the blue face.

His images, erected on the Senate floor, are striking spears made from flags around the world, a vivid reminder of the role played by Quennon’s followers in the attack, a sectarian conspiracy theory adopted by some supporters of former President Donald J. Trump.

Judge Royce C. of the Federal District Court in Washington. Mr. Lambert heard. Chanceley’s execution ended not only one of the most widely reported capitalist cases but also one of the most bizarre. Shortly after the attack, Mr. Chanceley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, stated that he wanted Mr. Trump to pardon his client, and then offered to testify in the former president’s second impeachment trial.