QAnon Shaman Sentenced to 41 Months for Role in Capitol Riot
Jacob Chanesley, a former actor and Navy sailor known as Quennon Shaman, who was described by prosecutors as the “flag bearer” of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.
Mr Chanceley, 34, emerged as one of the most familiar figures in the riots, mainly because of the exotic attire he wore that day: a horned helmet, his bare shoulders paired and a red-and-white-and-thick patina. Paint the blue face.
His images, erected on the Senate floor, are striking spears made from flags around the world, a vivid reminder of the role played by Quennon’s followers in the attack, a sectarian conspiracy theory adopted by some supporters of former President Donald J. Trump.
Judge Royce C. of the Federal District Court in Washington. Mr. Lambert heard. Chanceley’s execution ended not only one of the most widely reported capitalist cases but also one of the most bizarre. Shortly after the attack, Mr. Chanceley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, stated that he wanted Mr. Trump to pardon his client, and then offered to testify in the former president’s second impeachment trial.
In February, Mr. Watkins persuaded a federal judge to order a prison sentence in Virginia, where Mr. Chanceley has been arrested in most of his cases for strict organic food. The following month, Mr. Chanceley gave a widely-watched interview to “60 Minutes,” saying that what he did on January 6 was not an attack on the nation, but a “way to bring God back to the Senate.”
This circus-like atmosphere continued on Wednesday as many people attended the court hearing where Mr Watkins asked Judge Lambert to heal the country’s division with a just sentence. Mr Watkins told the judges that they could “get justice and insist on a shared basis on which we can all somehow break this big divide.”
When Mr Chanceley addressed the court, he mentioned Jesus, Gandhi, and Justice Clarence Thomas. He talked about his tattoos, the role of his late grandfather in his life, and the prison movie “The Shoshank Redemption.”
He also apologized for his role in attacking the Capitol, saying that in those days, he often looked in the mirror and said to himself, “You really messed up, monarchy.”
More than 30 people have been convicted in connection with the Capitol attack, most of whom have been jailed for minor offenses such as disorderly conduct or illegal parading in a building. Last week, a former New Jersey gym owner was also sentenced to 41 months in prison for punching a police officer during a riot – the first of nearly 200 riot cases involving a man accused of assault to reach the sentencing stage.
Min. Chanceley pleaded guilty in September to one count of obstruction of official proceedings before Congress. In court on Wednesday, Mr Watkins argued for generosity on his behalf, saying, among other things, that he had lived with mental illness for many years. Following the assessment, Judge Lambert found that Mr. Chanceley was competent enough to proceed with his case.
Understand the executive privilege claim of January 6th. Inquiry
A key point has not yet been investigated. The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret in the White House has become a central issue in the House investigation into the January 6 Capital riots. Mr. Trump's attempt to keep personal records secret and Stephen K. While Bannon has been accused of insulting Congress, the executive's privilege is denied here:
The government had recommended that he be sentenced to 51 months in prison, saying that long before January 6, Mr Chanceley had encouraged his large social media to “identify traitors in our government” and “stop theft” – a reference to the 2020 election fraud. Mr. Trump’s repeated lies.
Two weeks after the presidential race ended, Mr Chancele was already promoting online violence, with prosecutors saying “we have no real hope of escaping from the enemies who stand against us unless we hang the traitors hiding among us.”
On Jan. 6, the government says Mr. Chanceley was one of the first 30 rioters to enter the Capitol and used a bullhorn to “provoke the crowd and demand the expulsion of lawmakers.” Within an hour, Vice President Mike Pence took his newly exited seat, reached the Senate floor, and posted a note on the podium, saying, “It’s only a matter of time. Justice is coming! ”
In the days following the attack, Mr. Chancely gave an interview to NBC News in which he described January 6 as a “victory.” He also told the FBI that he believed Mr. Pence was a “traitor who trafficked children” and that the US government was abusive.
After a lengthy speech in Mr. Chanceley’s court, Judge Lambert thanked him and said that this was the most remarkable remark he had heard on the bench in 34 years. But the judge then told Mr Chanceley that he would still have to spend time in prison.
“What you did is terrible,” he said.
