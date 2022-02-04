Qasim Akram Scored Century And Took Five Wickets in Under 19 World Cup 2022 Becomes First Player to do this in Any Youth ODI

Pak U19 Captain Qasim Akram Century And 5 Wickets Haul: In the Under-19 World Cup against Sri Lanka, the Pakistani captain first scored a century and then took 5 wickets. He has become the first player to do so in Youth ODIs.

Pak U19 Captain Qasim Akram Century And 5 Wickets Haul: In the Under-19 World Cup against Sri Lanka, the Pakistani captain first scored a century and then took 5 wickets. He has become the first player to do so in Youth ODIs.

In the Under-19 World Cup 2022, young players are seen giving many excellent performances continuously. This player can also be the legendary cricketer of the coming times. In this list, many players including Indian batsman Yash Dhull, Angkrish Raghanshi and Baby de Villiers (Dewald Brevis) are included. One more name has been added to this that of Pakistani youth captain Qasim Akram.

Pakistan Under-19 team captain Qasim Akram made such an all-round performance in the fifth place playoff match that the whole world was shocked to see. He scored a scintillating century against Sri Lanka and then followed it up with the best of five wickets. In the history of Youth ODI, he became the first player to score 100 runs and take 5 wickets.

Before him in 2016, Hasan Mohsin of Pakistan scored 117 runs against Nepal and took 4 wickets. South Africa’s Yasin Valli took 4 wickets in 2014 against Canada, scoring 102 not out.

Sri Lankan lions crashed in Qasim’s storm

Kasim Akram scored 135 runs in the first 80 balls in this match of the Under-19 World Cup against Sri Lanka. He hit 13 fours and 6 sixes in his innings. After this, he also did wonders in bowling and showed the way to the pavilion to 5 Sri Lankan batsmen for 37 runs in 10 overs. In 6 matches of this World Cup, he scored 203 runs and took 10 wickets.

Playing first in this match, Pakistan team scored 365 runs for 3 wickets in 50 overs. Apart from captain Qasim Akram, opener and wicket-keeper batsman Hasibullah Khan scored 136 runs in 151 balls. Apart from him, the second opener Mohammad Shahzad also scored 73 runs in 69 balls. Mathisa Pathirana made 2 and Raveen De Silva took 1 success.

Chasing a huge target of 366 runs, Sri Lanka’s innings looked faltering. Apart from Vinuja Ranpul (53) and captain Dunith Velalge (40), no player could contribute significantly. 8 out of 11 players could not touch the tens figure. Apart from Qasim Akram’s claws, Awais Ali, Zeeshan Jamir, Abbas Ali and Mehran Mumtaz took one wicket each. Sri Lanka’s entire team was reduced to 127 runs and Pakistan registered a huge victory by 238 runs.