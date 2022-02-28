Qatar deploys ex-spies to blunt German’s World Cup criticism



As head of the German Soccer Federation, Theo Javanziger was one of the most prominent critics of his sport’s decision to give Qatar the 2022 World Cup. He openly attacked the human rights record of the energy-rich Gulf country. He questioned the wisdom of staging the world’s most popular sporting event in the heat of the desert.

“The immense wealth of this small country of Qatar spreads almost like a cancer through football and sports,” Javanzigar once said. A member of FIFA’s executive committee, he has called on the world governing body to reverse its 2010 decision.

The Qatari government was so concerned about Javanzigar’s criticism that it took action. According to insider company documents reviewed by The Associated Press, it paid more than 10 million to a company employed by former CIA operatives codenamed “Project Riverbed” for a multi-year covert operation.

Records indicate that the operation was intended to use Spycraft to silence Javanzigar. It failed.

“It’s a very, very strange feeling when you get involved in sports and are committed to the values ​​of the sport, to follow and influence,” Javanziger told the AP in an interview last week.

The World Cup in Qatar, now set to begin in November, is the culmination of more than a dozen years of effort and billions of dollars spent on helping the tiny desert country move on the world stage.

The effort has long been hampered by allegations of corruption and injustice. U.S. prosecutors said in 2020 that members of FIFA’s executive committee were bribed to get their votes. Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

The documents reviewed by the AP provide new details about Qatar’s efforts to win and retain the tournament, notably the country’s work with former CIA officer Kevin Chalker and the company, Global Risk Advisors. The documents are based on AP’s previous report on driver work for Qatar.

Qatari officials did not respond to a request for comment.

The driver acknowledged in a statement that GRA had worked on a project Riverbed, but said it was only “a media monitoring project staffed by interns and supervised by a full-time employee who is responsible for reading and summarizing news articles.”

“The AP’s report for this article is based on false information obtained from unknown sources,” the driver’s statement said.

Driver’s spokesman David Wells said he was not free to give other details, such as who the Riverbed client was to the project or how long it lasted or to name the employees who worked on it. The driver’s attorney, Brian Ascher, said Javanzigar had never been the subject of covert influence by the GRA.

Records reviewed by AP indicate otherwise.

“Project Riverbed’s primary objective was to neutralize Theo Javanziger’s criticism of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and to neutralize the effectiveness of efforts to force FIFA to take the World Cup from Qatar,” said a GRA document reviewed by the AP.

The AP has reviewed hundreds of pages of documents from driver companies, including a final report, memo and budget documents. Multiple sources, including authorized access, have provided documents to the AP. Sources said they were annoyed by the driver’s work for Qatar and asked not to be named because they feared retaliation.

The AP has taken several steps to verify the authenticity of the document. This includes verifying the details of different documents with different sources, such as ex-wheel associates, and checking the metadata of electronic documents, or digital history, where available, to confirm who created the document and when.

Riverbed documents highlight the muscular espionage efforts that private contractors, such as drivers, could deliver to rich countries like Qatar, which lack a strong intelligence agency of their own. It is a trend that has prompted some members of Congress to propose new controls on what kind of work U.S. intelligence officials can do after retirement.

Elliott Brody, a one-time fundraiser for former US President Donald Trump, is suing the driver and accusing him of running a massive hacking and espionage campaign at the behest of Qatar. Brody alleges in the court filing that the driver and the GRA targeted Javanzigar through a covert influence campaign described in the documents reviewed by the AP. The driver’s legal team argued that the case was ineligible, and a judge dismissed Brody’s overall allegations, while leaving the door open for the case to proceed.

Project Riverbed ran from January 2012 to mid-2014 and “successfully employs a complex traditional intelligence tradecraft to target people in Zwanziger’s sphere of influence and change the mood associated with the Qatar World Cup,” according to a summary of the Riverbed effort reviewed by AP.

In fact, it created an “influential network” made up of people close to the German football official who would give him an opinion that was conducive to hosting the World Cup in Qatar. To do this, the GRA will send a “source” or “throwway” to talk to influencers in such a way that they do not suspect that it is an integrated message promotion campaign, according to internal documents.

“These various interactions lasted seconds, minutes or hours,” the report said. “No matter how much time is invested, the interaction has always conveyed a consistent message: the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was good for business, it brought the Middle East and the West together and was good for the world.”

The GRA said in a report that there were “thousands” of such interactions with Javanziger’s network and that it had adopted a “multi-pronged approach” focusing on four targets – FIFA and its affiliates, the German Soccer Federation and its affiliates, the international football community. And Javanziger’s own family – who would then inadvertently send pro-Qatar messages to Javanzigar.

“It’s definitely something we’ve been hoping to get out of any lobbying,” Hans-Jর্গrg Metz, Javanziger’s attorney, told the AP.

Because of his key role in the governing body of soccer, Javanzigar was a solid target. A lawyer by trade, he was highly regarded for leading reforms of the German Football Federation, one of the world’s largest sports organizations.

When it came to hosting the World Cup in Qatar, he had strong views and did not hesitate to share them, even questioning the ethics of FIFA officials in the face of vote buying and allegations of corruption.

“I never understood this decision. It’s one of the biggest mistakes I’ve ever made in sports,” Javanzigar said in a 2013 interview.

Javanzigar was not the only high-ranking FIFA official to be targeted for Qatari-funded espionage.

According to new records reviewed by the AP, during the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg, Chacko assisted in spying on former FIFA executive committee member Amos Adamu. The attempt to track down multiple surveillance teams and secretly photograph Adamu and the people he met for a few days shows new records. The efforts included obtaining records of Adam’s cell phone and hiring a hotel security guard and a local journalist as sources, the records show.

Adamu, who has twice been banned by FIFA for unethical behavior, declined to comment.

The driver has denied any involvement in the spying.

For Project Riverbed, the driver hired case officers and project managers in Germany and London, some of whom had previously worked at the CIA, showing documents.

GRA records are taken from the pages of a seemingly spy novel full of opaque, Florida language: GRA will establish a “cover for action” entity that GRA staff can use to work in secret, as well as “white” and “black” – official and non-official. Official – Office for conducting administrative affairs.

GRA records state that the project Riverbed was initially approved for a budget of $ 27 million and that Qatar delayed payment and did not provide all funding. Lack of funds leads to employee turnover and wasteful expenses, such as legal and administrative fees for setting up offices that have never been used, the documents say.

Despite the financial constraints, the GRA says Riverbed is a success.

The executive report said the project “softened Joanziger’s criticism” and “changed the German lawyer’s feelings to the point where he is no longer a threat to Qatar’s 2022 World Cup.”

“Joanziger now believes that Qatar should hold the 2022 World Cup so that the international community can become more aware of the plight of migrant workers in Qatar and push for a comprehensive reform of human and labor rights in Qatar,” the GRA said in its executive summary.

The company was wrong.

“Riverbed concludes: We’ve got Javanzigar on our side now. Internally, of course, I’ve never been,” Javanzigar told the AP.

In a radio interview with a German station in June 2015 – one year after the supposed completion of the “Project Riverbed” – Javanzigar reiterated his claim that Qatar was “the cancer of world football”.

This prompted the Qatar Football Association to file a civil lawsuit against Javanziger in order to prevent him from making such comments in the future. The Dুসsseldorf Regional Court dismissed the case, which was in favor of Freedom of Speech.

Javanzigar later faced further legal problems when he and members of the German 2006 World Cup organizing committee faced corruption investigations in Frankfurt and Switzerland. Javanziger denies any wrongdoing and accuses Swiss prosecutors in August 2019 of deliberately misinterpreting the evidence. The Swiss trial ended in April 2020 without a verdict.

Javanziger says it is now proving that he was the target of a failed manipulation campaign.