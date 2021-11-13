Qatar to Represent U.S. Interests in Afghanistan, Blinken Says

WASHINGTON – Qatar, a small Middle Eastern nation, will serve as a political proxy for the United States in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Secretary Anthony J., who represents US interests and helps process visas for thousands of people fleeing. Blinken said Friday. Taliban control.

Qatar has been a key player in the fragile relationship between the Taliban and the American invaders for many years, who failed a 20-year war to destroy it. The Persian Gulf nation has held political talks on both sides to end the war, and has received more than 60,000 people from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in August.

The United States has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once. Under the new agreement, Qatar will assume certain U.S. diplomatic duties in Afghanistan, including overseeing the conditions and security of U.S. facilities described and abandoned by Mr. Blinken as consular services.

The arrangement was announced on Friday as part of the annual strategic summit between the United States and Qatar, and “the events in Afghanistan over the past several months have further strengthened this partnership with the most sensitive and urgent issues,” Mr Blinken said. .