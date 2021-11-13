Qatar to Represent U.S. Interests in Afghanistan, Blinken Says
WASHINGTON – Qatar, a small Middle Eastern nation, will serve as a political proxy for the United States in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Secretary Anthony J., who represents US interests and helps process visas for thousands of people fleeing. Blinken said Friday. Taliban control.
Qatar has been a key player in the fragile relationship between the Taliban and the American invaders for many years, who failed a 20-year war to destroy it. The Persian Gulf nation has held political talks on both sides to end the war, and has received more than 60,000 people from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in August.
The United States has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once. Under the new agreement, Qatar will assume certain U.S. diplomatic duties in Afghanistan, including overseeing the conditions and security of U.S. facilities described and abandoned by Mr. Blinken as consular services.
The arrangement was announced on Friday as part of the annual strategic summit between the United States and Qatar, and “the events in Afghanistan over the past several months have further strengthened this partnership with the most sensitive and urgent issues,” Mr Blinken said. .
As winter approaches, US and Taliban officials, most recently in Pakistan, are meeting on Thursday to discuss the humanitarian crisis looming over Afghanistan. And last month, the State Department’s new envoy for Afghan policy, Thomas West, met with Taliban diplomats in Doha, Qatar.
Qatar’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, said his nation would “remain a tool for peace and stability in the region” and noted that, as a top priority, humanitarian assistance would be provided to ensure continued dialogue with the Taliban. Needy Afghans.
“We believe that abandoning Afghanistan would be a big mistake and to ignore it, because loneliness is never the answer or the solution to any problem,” Mr Al-Thani said. “Confidentiality is the only way forward.”
A similar diplomatic proxy system in which the United States asks a third party to act as a so-called defense force in a hostile nation that leads to secret back-channel discussions on sensitive issues. Switzerland, for example, has acted as a force to protect US interests in Iran, including acting as a go-to toon to secure the release of hostages.
It was not immediately clear on Friday whether Qatar was part of what the United States was doing in Kabul, as US and Taliban diplomats were already in talks.
The new agreement also formalizes the role Qatar has been playing since August: allowing Afghans with special U.S. immigrant visas and other refugee permits to stay at U.S. military bases outside Doha while awaiting security clearance to enter the United States. In recent weeks, the Qatari government has required Afghans to have passports or other official travel documents to enter the country, in contrast to thousands who were deported in August, many of them unaccounted for.
Mr Al-Thani called the passport requirements “primarily security measures”, but said exceptions would be allowed.
Mr Blinken said 380 US citizens and 280 legal US residents had been evacuated from Afghanistan since September 1 after US troops withdrew. All other Americans in Afghanistan who have expressed interest in leaving have been contacted and given the opportunity to do so, he said.
He did not say how many of these people refused the flight, describing it as “an amazingly shocking decision to give up everything.”
