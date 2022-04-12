QB draft class considered sub-par, but it includes surprise name not many are discussing



Take a look at the list of quarterbacks drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft over the past decade and you will understand that the round is basically a graveyard where the quarterback career began.

With a few exceptions like Derek Carr, Jimmy Garopolo and possibly Andy Dalton, the players on this list were generally outstanding and did not start careers for very long.

(Do not include Jalen Harts because the jury is not on it yet).

And yet this is the second round where multiple NFL scouts have told Outkick that this year’s draft will likely feature quarterbacks with the most talented hands.

That quarterback is Carson Strong of the University of Nevada.

“Everyone knows he came up with a medical red flag, but his arm, makeup, leadership, precision caliber of the first round is coming out,” an NFL staffer said Monday.

If you’ve never heard of Strong among the top names in this year’s quarterback class, it’s because he’s supposed to be a surprise. He is not supposed to factor as a first-rounder. In fact, there is a little mystery about him.

“He has nothing for me. What’s going on today? You’re all in yet?” A scout texted.

The reason for the misdirection may be that the 2022 draft is providing valuable little assurance about class quarterback. Some activists call it a sub-par class for passers.

But since there are so many teams needed for elite quarterbacks, this class can still make two or three quarterbacks taken in the first round. And more than one will be taken in Round 2 and Round 3.

And Strong, expected to go after the first round by the draft gurus, could be just as good as the others. Or maybe better.

“Yeah, I think all those guys in this draft class can throw the ball,” Strong said. “I know, for example, that the media specifically says that this draft class is weak for quarterbacks or whatever, but I think there are a lot of good quarterbacks in this draft class.

“Owner Willis is a whimsical athlete who can sling the ball. I exercise every day with Desmond Ryder. [quarterback coach ] Jordan Palmer. So, I mean, I’m not saying no knocking. All these friends can play football. If we can’t, none of us will be in the conversation to draft.

“But I think I can throw really good balls and I have a very strong hand, but there is no hit on the other boys. Everyone can throw good balls.”

With the possible exception of Willis of Liberty University, Strong can throw it better than anyone else. But the reason Strong is not considered a definite first-rounder is because of his right knee problem.

He underwent knee surgery to repair an osteochondritis dissection wound before his senior season at Wood High School in California. Eight biodegradable nails were inserted to attach the bone to his knee. And he had multiple procedures on the same knee before last season.

“Everyone has a different opinion, but I know I’m ready to go,” Strong said. “Everyone is judging me based on the tape I gave them last season, which makes perfect sense. But I wasn’t well. I had an operation that took a year to recover. I’m back in six months.

“My dad tried not to let me play in the first half of the season, but I said, ‘There’s no way. I have to go there and play for my team.’ So this year I was not full of what I gave to the tape, but what I have proved in the Senior Bowl is that I can run smoothly and smoothly.

“No, I’m not going to tighten anyone’s hand and stop them and run for a 50-yard touchdown. But I can increase the plays, I can pass a play action boot. I slipped when I could practice. I showed that I could move a little. I didn’t wear knee braces. It’s much better than the season. So I think I’ve already proved it. “

No matter what the team doctors think, it’s clear that Strong’s knee problem is a matter of concern and can affect where he goes. But here it is:

Different parties will have different opinions, so Strong may go ahead of time or later than expected.

Is the rest of the class quarterback? Okay, they don’t exactly come with primitive draft grades.

These guys are not some prototype size. Willis, for example, has a hair just 6 feet above.

Some of these guys bring small hands – Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, for one – and this is a concern for teams worried about fumbles and throws in rough weather.

“We don’t have Andrew Luck to hug the commissioner on the first night of this draft,” one scout joked.

But despite their shortcomings, the teams are showing interest in the possibilities.

Strong, for example, visited the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in “30 Visits” – an NFL term for teams with 30 prospects who have a high degree of interest in them.

The Steelers, who are set to be ranked No. 20 in the first round, have made or are scheduled to make 30 tours with Willis, Matt Coral, Desmond Reader, Pickett on the local tour, and Sam Howell.

The Carolina Panthers have scheduled a tour with Desperate, Coral, Pickett, Reader, Howell and Willis for the opening quarterback to beat Sam Darnald.

Howell seemed attractive because his stock had declined during the season, but now his sudden demand. He is also visiting with Colts, Falcons, Demons and Saints.

Ryder’s tour with the Panthers is scheduled for Tuesday, and then to Seattle on Wednesday.

The most likely first-rounder of all these quarterbacks, according to some staff who do not need a quarterback, is Willis and Pickett.

But don’t forget the name Carson Strong.