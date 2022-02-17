World

Qi Guangpu Nails Gold at 2022 Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

31 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Qi Guangpu Nails Gold at 2022 Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Qi Guangpu Nails Gold at 2022 Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

Qi Guangpu Nails Gold at 2022 Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 1370901029

Qi Guangpu of China finally flipped his way onto an Olympic podium in men’s aerials by winning a gold medal after near misses in Sochi and Pyeongchang.

He landed a quintuple-twisting triple backflip in the medal round when five of his six competitors tried the same trick. Qi was the only one to do it cleanly.

He clinched gold with a score of 129.00, easily beating defending champion Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine’s silver-worthy 116.50 score. Russia’s Ilya Burov, the 2018 defending bronze medalist, clinched another bronze with a 114.93.

Two Americans, New York’s Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld, both first-time Olympians, placed sixth and fifth, respectively, in the finals.

China also won gold in the women’s aerials event. Watch their gold-winning runs and see more highlights from the aerial competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Qi seals men’s aerials gold with quintuple-twisting triple

Contents hide
1 Qi seals men’s aerials gold with quintuple-twisting triple
2 Qi Guangpu, Jia Zongyang lead men’s aerials qualifying
3 USA wins mixed team aerials on Lillis’ quin-twisting triple
4 Xu exuberant winning China’s first women’s aerials gold

Qi Guangpu of China edged defending Olympic champion Oleksandr Abramenko (UKR) to capture victory in the men’s aerials for his first gold medal. ROC’s Ilya Burov finished with bronze.

Qi Guangpu, Jia Zongyang lead men’s aerials qualifying

Qi Guangpu and Jia Zongyang of China netted the highest scores in Qualification 1 of men’s aerials, while Ukraine’s Oleksandr Okipniuk topped Qualification 2.

USA wins mixed team aerials on Lillis’ quin-twisting triple

Chris Lillis’ massive quintuple-twisting triple in Final 2 helped lead him and teammates Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld to a stunning victory over China for mixed team aerials gold in the event’s Olympic debut.

READ Also  In the Michigan Shooting, What Is the School’s Responsibility?

Xu exuberant winning China’s first women’s aerials gold

Xu Mengtao had an emotional celebration after the gold medal run in women’s aerials that gave her China’s first win in that Olympic event.

#Guangpu #Nails #Gold #Winter #Olympics #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  COVID Omicron Long Island: Nassau, Suffolk counties reporting highest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in NY

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment