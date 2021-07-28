Qin Gang, China’s New Ambassador to U.S., Is ‘Willing to Ruffle Feathers’
China’s new ambassador to the United States arrived in Washington on Wednesday – Qin Gang, a diplomat whose record of vigorous challenge to Western critics suggests Beijing is bracing for prolonged tensions with Washington.
In his new role, Qin will lead efforts by China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, to reshape China’s relationship with Washington, which has reached its lowest point in decades. Beijing believes the Biden administration continues to challenge China’s rise to power and has pushed back Washington’s efforts to rally democratic countries to its side.
Mr Qin will most likely let Washington know that Mr Xi expects his country to be treated like a great power, reflecting a confidence that stems in part from China’s success in controlling the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese diplomats have shown this bold stance this week in discussions with Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, and in March, when they publicly clashed with officials in the Biden administration during a meeting. unusually spiteful opening in Anchorage.
In a message posted on the Chinese Embassy website, Qin said the two countries should “treat each other with respect and equality, and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.”
Unlike almost all of the Chinese ambassadors in Washington since the 1980s, Mr. Qin has never specialized in relations with the United States, and has never been posted there before. But as head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s information office and then chief of protocol, Qin appears to have earned Xi’s trust and regularly accompanied him on overseas trips and during meetings with foreign leaders.
“It’s a revealing moment,” said Drew Thompson, a former Pentagon official responsible for China.
“Over the past 20 years you have sent a series of American experts to Washington,” said Thompson, who now teaches at the National University of Singapore, in an interview. “Someone whose career has been more focused on respecting the dignity and equal treatment of senior Chinese leaders will come to the post potentially with a different mindset. “
During Xi’s visit to the United States in 2015, Qin was “willing to ruffle feathers without hesitation when he saw fit,” said Ryan Hass, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution who was director for China to the National Security Council during Xi’s visit.
“Qin Gang was very attentive to how his leader would be portrayed and the image his leader’s public appearances would send,” Hass said. “This was particularly the case during President Xi’s state visit to the White House. “
As Ambassador, Mr. Qin will navigate an increasingly thorny and politically charged relationship. Chinese diplomats have furiously denounced Washington’s sanctions against Xi’s harsh policies in the far western region of Xinjiang and the city of Hong Kong. But they’re also trying to find common ground on international threats like limiting global warming.
Xi, China’s most influential leader in decades, has sought to position Beijing as an increasingly powerful counterweight to an international order dominated by the United States. In internal comments to Communist Party officials last year, he made an assertive but measured note on the relationship, saying that “the East is increasing and the West is decreasing,” but that America’s resilience must not be under. -estimated.
While the Biden administration has indicated it will continue to forge alliances around the world to challenge China, Xi has warned that Beijing should not be marginalized in world affairs and is ready to push back Western pressure.
“The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us,” he said in a speech marking the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1. blood on the Great Wall of Steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people.
Mr. Qin, 55, seems well positioned to promote Mr. Xi’s more muscular international stance.
His predecessor as Ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai vigorously defended China’s policy after taking up the post in 2013, but distanced himself from the spiteful rhetoric and Covid conspiracy theories of some rising Chinese diplomats.
“Sino-US relations are now at a crucial crossroads,” Cui said in a farewell message last month on the Chinese embassy’s website.
Mr. Qin has gentler manners than the “wolf warriors,” as China’s most combative diplomats who have recently come to the fore have been called. But as a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, he gave the early example of China’s increasingly pugnacious response to Western pressure.
After graduating from the Beijing University of International Relations, Mr. Qin worked as a press assistant in the United Press International office in Beijing before joining the diplomatic corps of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992. He took up importance after being appointed the ministry’s spokesperson in 2005, as China faced growing international human rights tensions, as well as Beijing’s harsh policies in Tibet and Xinjiang.
Mr. Qin was adept at practicing with reporters during press briefings, sometimes answering questions with sardonic mockery. He compared the Communist Party’s takeover of Tibet to Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation from enslaved blacks. He berated reporters “for not reporting on the basis of your delusions.” Asked in 2008 about “Chinese Democracy,” a hard-rock album released by Guns N ‘Roses, Mr. Qin was dismissive.
“I understand a lot of people don’t like this kind of music because it’s too raucous and loud,” he told the reporter who asked about the album. “I’m assuming you’re a mature adult, aren’t you?” “
As a spokesperson, Mr. Qin “never sidestepped a question, and his demeanor was clear and direct,” said a profile of him released in 2018 by his alma mater in Beijing, when he was promoted. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. “He’s not evasive and doesn’t beat around the bush.”
Mr. Qin rose through the ranks within the Foreign Office’s Western Europe division and then served as senior diplomat in London. In the next stage of his ascent – leading the information operations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and then overseeing the protocol for leaders’ trips abroad and meetings with visiting foreign leaders – he focused on the protection of the image of China and Mr. Xi.
Mr. Qin’s appointment may reflect that “the Chinese system appears to be in a phase of fostering unwavering loyalty to the party rather than diplomatic achievements,” said Daniel Russel, a former U.S. diplomat who is now vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.
As Deputy Foreign Minister, Qin has been a staunch supporter of Chinese policy, summoning foreign diplomats to Beijing to express their official dissatisfaction with their governments’ statements on Xinjiang and other contentious issues.
“Internationally, some anti-Chinese forces are concocting all kinds of lies to contain China’s development,” he said last year at a reception hosted by the German Embassy in Beijing, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “The 1.4 billion Chinese will never agree with this.”
