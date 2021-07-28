Qin Gang, China’s New Ambassador to U.S., Is ‘Willing to Ruffle Feathers’

China’s new ambassador to the United States arrived in Washington on Wednesday – Qin Gang, a diplomat whose record of vigorous challenge to Western critics suggests Beijing is bracing for prolonged tensions with Washington.

In his new role, Qin will lead efforts by China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, to reshape China’s relationship with Washington, which has reached its lowest point in decades. Beijing believes the Biden administration continues to challenge China’s rise to power and has pushed back Washington’s efforts to rally democratic countries to its side.

Mr Qin will most likely let Washington know that Mr Xi expects his country to be treated like a great power, reflecting a confidence that stems in part from China’s success in controlling the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese diplomats have shown this bold stance this week in discussions with Under Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, and in March, when they publicly clashed with officials in the Biden administration during a meeting. unusually spiteful opening in Anchorage.

In a message posted on the Chinese Embassy website, Qin said the two countries should “treat each other with respect and equality, and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.”