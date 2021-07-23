QR Codes Are Here to Stay. So Is the Tracking They Allow.

SAN FRANCISCO – When people walk into Teeth, a bar in San Francisco’s Mission district, the bouncer gives them options. They can order food and drink from the bar, he says, or they can order through a QR code.

Each Teeth table has a card emblazoned with the code, a pixelated black and white square. Customers simply scan it with their phone’s camera to open a website for the online menu. Then, they can enter their credit card information to pay, all without touching a paper menu or interacting with a server.

A scene like this was rare 18 months ago, but not anymore. “In 13 years of owning a bar in San Francisco, I have never seen a drastic change like this that has brought the majority of patrons to new behavior so quickly,” said Ben Bleiman, owner of Teeth .

QR codes – essentially a kind of barcode that allows transactions to be contactless – have become a permanent piece of technology in the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants have adopted them en masse, retailers including CVS and Foot Locker have added them to cash registers, and marketers have splashed them all over retail packaging, direct mail, billboards and television commercials.