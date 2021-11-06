qs asia rankings 2022: QS Asia Rankings 2022: 7 Indian universities in the top 100, No. 1 NUS Singapore – qs asia University Ranking 2022, these 7 Indian universities in the top 100

Highlights QS Asia University Ranking 2022 released

There is no Indian university in the top-10.

Only 7 universities have made it into the top-100.

QS Asia Ranking 2022: QS Asia University Ranking 2022 has been announced. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has ranked the world’s most selected universities at the highest academic level in Asia. For the fourth year in a row, the National University of Singapore has topped the list. Peking University and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) are ranked second and third respectively.



QS Asia Ranking 2022 Top-10 does not include any Indian university. The QS Asia University Ranking 2022 considered 117 Indian universities. 7 of them made it to the top 100. At least 18 Indian institutions are among the top 200 institutions in Asia, with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) ranked 42nd.

Also read: UP government jobs: UP government will provide more than 22,000 government jobs, UPSSSC notification soon

IIT Bombay has scored 71 out of 100 marks

According to a statement issued by IIT Bombay, the institute has scored 71 marks out of 100. IIT Bombay scored 81.4 in academic merit, 96 in employer prestige, 23 in faculty, and 44.7 in faculty-student ratio. Among the 11 categories in the QS Asia rankings, PhD staff made the strongest contribution to IIT Bombay with 18 ranks at the regional level.

Also read: CBSE Term-1 Admission Soon, Exam will run for 45-50 days, Roll Number will be uploaded on this day

Here is a list of 7 Indian universities that have made it to the top 100

1. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) – 42nd place (71 marks)

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) – 45th place (69.6 marks)

3. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) – 54th place (58.8 marks)

4. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) – 56th place (58.1 marks)

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) 60th place (56 marks)

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) – 64th place (50 marks)

7. Delhi University – 77th place (50 marks)

See here QS Asia University Ranking 2022 list