IIT Kanpur has been ranked because the 277th world’s finest college in QS World University Ranking 2022. Earlier, within the final version of QS World University Ranking, it was ranked 350th. That is very important development and on this yr’s rankings, no different Indian college has seen such a major development.

Within the QS World University Ranking 2022, the Indian Institute of Know-how, Kanpur (IIT-Ok) has jumped 73 locations from its earlier yr’s rating among the many finest universities. In keeping with the info printed by the institute, IIT-Ok has jumped to fourth place amongst India’s finest universities, elevating its place by one place. IIT was ranked fifth in a examine carried out final yr.

Furthermore, IIT-Kanpur is without doubt one of the prime 100 universities on the planet by way of citations per school, ranked 93rd within the QS World University Ranking-2022 and India’s 4th finest college by way of employer fame, in line with the 2021 rating survey.

Quacquarelli Symonds or QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of college rankings. It’s the world’s main supplier of providers, analytics, and perception to the worldwide larger training sector. Its mission is to allow motivated individuals anyplace on the planet to attain their potential via instructional achievement, worldwide mobility, and profession improvement.

The intelligence unit of QS ranks universities on their efficiency primarily based on vital metrics akin to fame, educating, analysis impression, scholar employability, and internationalisation.

Listed here are particulars of another institutes of India which have ranked amongst a few of the prime world universities.

