Quad leaders condemns behind the scenes terrorism indirectly slams Pakistan for funding and proxy terrorism

In a joint statement, the Quad leaders said regarding Afghanistan, the area should not be used for spreading terrorism or terror financing.

The leaders of the ‘Quad’ countries – the US, India, Australia and Japan – condemned the use of ‘behind the scenes terrorism’ (terrorist proxies) in South Asia. His gesture was indirectly towards Pakistan. The leaders stressed the importance of denying any support to terrorist organizations that could be used to launch or plot terrorist attacks, including cross-border attacks.

In addition, the Quad leaders have pledged to make the Indo-Pacific region “free and independent” and “inclusive and resilient”. He said that this strategically important region, which is witnessing China’s increasing military maneuvers, is the basis of their shared security and prosperity. After their first one-on-one meeting at the White House on Friday, the Quad leaders – US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and their Australian counterpart Scott Morrison – said in a joint statement that they are looking forward to their diplomatic, economic, and economic response to Afghanistan. and closely coordinate human rights policies and deepen our counter-terrorism and humanitarian cooperation in South Asia.

“We condemn the use of terrorism behind the scenes and stress the importance of denying any military, financial or military assistance to terrorist groups that are used to carry out terrorist attacks, including cross-border attacks,” the joint statement said. Can be done to initiate or to plan.’

The Quod leaders reaffirmed that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country, or to harbor or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist acts. They also reiterate the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan.

Regarding the Indo-Pacific region, the Quad leaders said in a joint statement, “We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overpassing, peaceful settlement of disputes, democratic values, territorial integrity of countries.” ‘