Quad Summit 2021: Quad Meeting Updates: PM Modi addresses quad vaccine policy during quad meeting

Washington

The first face-to-face meeting of the Quad countries took place today in the US capital, Washington. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also attended the meeting. In his inaugural address, PM Modi outlined future strategies for the quad.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Biden

Praised the quad vaccine initiative

He also said that our quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific countries a lot. Based on its shared democratic values, Quad has decided to move forward with positive thinking, a positive attitude. Whether it’s supply chain or global security, weather action or covid response or cooperation in technology, I would love to discuss all of these topics with my colleagues.

The quad will work for the benefit of humanity

The Prime Minister said that the world is facing a cowardly epidemic, so we are once again working together in the form of a quad for the benefit of humanity. Our quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific countries a lot. Our quad will act as a kind of force for global interest.

Launched new fellowships for quad countries

Addressing the fourth meeting, US President Biden said, “We have an initiative to develop an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine in India to increase global supply. Today we are launching a new Quod Fellowship for students from every Quod country to pursue an advanced degree in a leading STEM program in the US. These students represent the leaders, innovators and pioneers of tomorrow.

‘Indo-Pacific should be free and open’

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, “Quad 4 is a very important initiative for countries that believe in fundamental rights and believe that the Indo-Pacific should be free and open.

“We believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific region because we know it will create a strong and prosperous region,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.