Qualcomm’s refreshed Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is designed for entry-level laptops



Qualcomm has introduced a second-generation Snapdragon 7c Arm-powered processor that’s designed for use inside entry-level Home windows PCs and Chromebooks. The most important change to the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 (the official title) seems to be a clock pace bump, which Anandtech experiences is a soar from 2.4GHz to 2.55GHz. And like the unique Snapdragon 7c, it affords built-in LTE connectivity so you possibly can connect with mobile networks, and Qualcomm guarantees it can assist “multi-day battery life.”

(*2*)The primary machine with the chip is set to reach “this summer season,” Qualcomm stated in a press launch, and Lenovo has already promised to launch new units utilizing the 7c Gen 2 “later this yr.”

Extra chipmakers are more and more making Arm-based chips, which promise higher efficiency and energy effectivity. The primary Snapdragon 7c was solely utilized in a handful of Chromebooks, so we’ll should see if this new chip affords sufficient to get extra device-makers on board, however Lenovo’s dedication to make units with the chip this yr is a promising signal.

Qualcomm is additionally going up in opposition to Apple and its highly effective M1 chip, which now you can discover in MacBook Airs, MacBook Execs, Mac Minis, iMacs, and iPad Execs. These units are all costlier than the kind of machine the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is focused for, nevertheless, and it’s attainable Qualcomm’s new chip may convey among the advantages of Arm-based processors to lower-cost (and non-Apple) units.