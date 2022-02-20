Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID



According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19.

“He will continue to receive medical assistance and follow all appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the 95-year-old king is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

The queen has been vaccinated three times and received her first coronavirus vaccine last January.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla also tested positive for coronavirus this month. Triple vaccination and self-isolation after both positive tests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.